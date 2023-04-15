The omnichannel approach, Vittorio D’Alessio of Infobip

Vittorio D’Alessio, Country Manager Italy of Infobiptalks about the benefits of the cloud, the transformation process and the importance of an omnichannel approach.

– The cloud allows companies to create a customer experience at scale, how?

The cloud has the great potential to be flexible and adapt to the ever-changing needs of companies. Furthermore, its modularity makes integration into existing systems simple and immediate. However, the cloud is only a part of the whole. In fact, today there is a need for platforms that make it possible to trace digital customer journeys thanks to the data collected through the various company touchpoints in order to respond to specific customer needs and offer the customer experience they expect.

– In order to operate in a truly “omnichannel” way, companies must have achieved full integration. How to reach it? What critical issues?

Most Italian companies are still in the phase of connecting and integrating their channels. According to our latest research “The omnichannel journey in Italy”, carried out in collaboration with IDG Research, in Italy 55% of companies are experimenting with the cross-channel phase. Among the large European economies, we are the European country with the highest percentage of companies blocked in this phase and without strong pressure from digital competitors there is the risk of dragging out the integration processes indefinitely.

The omnichannel journey in Italy

The prerequisite for achieving full integration is the breaking down of company silos between the various departments. This is only possible by working in a cross-functional way, making the different departments dialogue – for example marketing with customer service for example – and above all by sharing the information obtained from interactions with the customer in the various moments in which you interface with company areas. Only by sharing data, thanks to the use of a customer data platform and the integration of channels into a single platform, will it be possible to look at the customer at 360 degrees and have a customer centric and omnichannel perspective. Contrary to what one might think, the critical issues are not only technical but also cultural and organizational, because they presuppose a cross-departmental work to break down the silos and “make the various company areas talk”.

– What are the investment priorities today to achieve success and a 360° view of the customer?

Digital channels have made it possible to offer new possibilities to customers, but the Italian companies involved in the research agree that having a single 360° view of the consumer, increasing the personalization of communications and integrating and coordinating different channels are the three most relevant priorities to invest in this year. Today, digital channels provide a wealth of customer insights that are not consolidated into a holistic view by limiting the benefits to individual actions. Furthermore, this fragmentation leads the company areas to have a different view of the customer, generating a heterogeneous quality. Personalization is another key lever to increase effectiveness: 46% of Italian companies still use the same communication for all customers.

The main challenge is that personalization in face-to-face environments doesn’t scale unless you leverage data. Customers need to ‘come out of anonymity’ and it is important to know their preferences and behaviours. Furthermore, the information obtained in the point of sale must also be integrated to convey personalized offers in real time, thus accelerating purchasing decisions. Some sectors, such as the luxury one, are at the forefront, representing a point of reference for the market. Most companies are still busy integrating and coordinating their channels, resulting in a fragmented customer journey, especially when switching between channels. For this reason, it is certainly essential that companies invest in a unified platform capable of integrating all communication channels and communicating with a customer data platform to follow the hybrid and changing customer journeys of digital customers today.

– The pandemic has accelerated the digitization process already underway; how much did it affect? With what results, today?

The pandemic has had a strong influence on communication with the customer, many companies, especially in the retail sector, have found themselves having to communicate and provide services to their customers without having a physical channel available. This has prompted brands to look for new digital ways to maintain relationships with their customers. An example of this is the project, born on an “emergency” level during the pandemic, with Salmoiraghi & Viganò which was then further developed and carried forward until it became an integral part of the company’s customer care strategy.

Initially, thanks to a chatbot service via WhatsApp and a Cloud Contact Center solution linked to pre- and post-sales customer assistance, we transformed the company’s customer care, responding automatically to customers with timely information on services, shops physical and online shops. Subsequently integrating our Answers and Conversations solutions into existing systems provided Salmoiraghi & Viganò with a unified view of customer data and conversation history. Today the Italian market is experiencing a profound change.

Digital channels and omnichannel approach

If during the pandemic companies had to implement new digital channels, customers have become increasingly familiar with using them and this has not led to a transformation of processes but to their hybridization. In fact, Italian consumers want the convenience of traditional channels without giving up the advantages of convenience and flexibility offered by the digital world.

For example, they use digital channels to find information or compare alternatives but, after the pandemic period, actual transactions take place above all in points of sale, a trend also confirmed by the fact that, despite the growth of e-commerce, the percentage of digital users in Italy is still lower than that of the large European economies. Almost all companies clearly understand the need to be present on digital channels but, according to our latest research, only 23% in Italy have reached the omnichannel stage. We are therefore still in an incompletely mature phase from the point of view of customer communication.

In today’s business environment, customers are making more informed decisions and raising their standards of relationship and experience. This will push Italian companies to take a step forward in their channel strategy, towards a complete integration. The evolution to omnichannel will prepare organizations to serve an ever-changing customer.

A holistic view of the customer will allow companies to become truly customer-centric. In this way, it will be much easier to fulfill requests for new products and adapt operational decisions to market demand, even anticipating it. Today the main Italian companies are adopting this paradigm and the others will follow it to be competitive.