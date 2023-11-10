The Omnistar Era: How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing Hollywood and the Entertainment Industry

Harrison Ford rejuvenated with artificial intelligence for the latest Indiana Jones movie

Computers have spent decades disrupting monotonous jobs. Now artificial intelligence comes to the most glamorous. Hollywood has been paralyzed for half the year, until studios agreed on Nov. 8 to offer stars surprising protection against their robotic rivals. Living artists were pushed down this week’s music charts by a dead Beatle, resurrected by AI actors like Scarlett Johansson, and authors like John Grisham are suing tech companies for unauthorized use of their likeness and words.

Stars may worry that AI is stealing their work and giving less talented artists the skills to engage their audiences. In fact, the celebrities who complain the most about the new technology are the ones who will benefit the most. Far from diluting star power, AI will make the biggest celebrities bigger than ever, allowing them to be in every market, in every format, at all times. Put your hands together (or insert your earplugs if you prefer) for the rise of the omnistar.

This isn’t the first time technology has changed the rules of the fame game. People began to talk about stars in the 18th century, after the spread of reading made it possible to be truly famous while alive. Initially, film and radio seemed a threat to stars, who worried that their live performances would be devalued. In fact, those technologies ushered in the era of the superstar, a term that became popular in the 1920s. A similar panic greeted the invention of television (and led to the last major Hollywood strike, in 1960). . But once again, new technology made celebrities even more famous, bringing them into every living room. In the 1960s people talked about megastars.

As AI-generated content floods the entertainment business, the working people of Malibu are once again worried that their fame will be diluted — and again, the opposite result is likely. One of the paradoxes of the Internet age is that, even as uploads to YouTube, TikTok, and the like have created a huge “long tail” of user-created content, the biggest hits from the biggest artists have become even more big. The number of musicians earning more than $1,000 a year in royalties on Spotify has more than doubled in the last six years, but the number of musicians earning more than $10 a year has quintupled. Even as niche content (sea shanties, whistling and all manner of eccentricities) thrives, Taylor Swift is on the most lucrative concert tour in history. It’s the mid-range artists who have suffered.

Similar patterns are seen throughout the entertainment sector. The number of feature films released each year has doubled over the past two decades, but the biggest box office hits have simultaneously doubled their share of the total box office. A tide of self-published books has not eroded the sales of star writers. In a sea of ​​options, audiences are becoming more reliant on recommendations, both algorithmic and human, that funnel them toward the most popular content. AI promises even more choice and therefore even higher search costs for audiences, who will continue to gravitate toward the handful of stars at the top.

AI will give these megastars the ability to be truly omnipresent to their fans. AI-powered dubbing already allows actors and podcast hosts to speak to foreign audiences instantly and in their own voice. It will soon be standard to edit videos so that your lips also match the new language. In-demand actors can get more work because AI eliminates Hollywood’s perennial problem of busy schedules, allowing stars to act together without being together at all. Digital Botox will increase the lifespan of actors and even allow them to perform posthumously. Disney has acquired the rights to the voice of 92-year-old James Earl Jones so that Darth Vader can scare children for generations to come.

Stars will also be able to perform for fans in formats that are just beginning to emerge. ABBA avatars selling out a London stadium seven times a week and Meta’s recently launched celebrity-voiced chatbots are just a taste of the ways the biggest stars will be able to satisfy (and monetize) their fans. .

These opportunities come with conditions. Artists are right to be concerned about copyright, which must be protected so that AI does not become a legalized form of piracy. Past technologies were no different: the printing press gave rise to the first copyright laws in the 18th century; royalty payments were readjusted in the 1960s to compensate big screen actors whose work was shown on television; The musical fight unleashed by companies like Napster at the beginning of the century finally gave way to agreements between streamers and record companies. Content creators have legitimate questions about permissions and payments (we declare interest here). Until these questions are answered, AI will be a legal Wild West.

The biggest question is how the omnistar era will adapt to audiences. The risk is boredom. The AI ​​is brilliant at remixing and regurgitating old material, but less good at generating the fast-paced, chilling material that is, for now, a human specialty. However, AI results may be attractive to movie studios, record labels and other creative intermediaries, who prefer to minimize risk by sticking to tried and tested ideas. Hollywood already prefers franchises to new works: witness the avalanche of sequels and reboots at the box office. AI will allow studios to apply the same principle to actors. An aging Luke Skywalker stars in Disney’s latest Star Wars spin-off. Today, the public is captivated by such deceptions. They may get tired long before Fast and Furious 94.

However, the entertainment market is strongly self-correcting. The public has the power to turn a hot property into something that already was in an instant, as the stars know all too well. And even as AI-powered entertainment grows, consumers still seem to enjoy human drama. The sport, perhaps the most AI-resistant flesh-and-blood spectacle in existence, has seen its value to media companies skyrocket in recent years (meanwhile, no one watches computer chess, although its best players might beat any human). Additionally, AI will further lengthen the long tail of entertainment, with deeper niches and more personalized content. In the age of AI, audiences will face intense bombardment from a handful of omni-stars, from Taylor Swift to Darth Vader. But they will find it easier than ever to change the channel.

