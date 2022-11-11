The dwarf galaxies that the Spitzer Space Telescope have photographed indistinctly in the past are clearly visible to the Webb Space Telescope, and we have seen countless stars of different colors, sizes, temperatures, ages and stages of evolution.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

The Wolf-Lundmark-Melotte (WLM galaxy for short) is an irregular galaxy at the edge of the Local Group of galaxies, with a halo about 8,000 light-years wide and 3 million light-years away from the Milky Way.

The WLM galaxy was photographed by the retired Spitzer Space Telescope with its infrared array camera, and the galaxy was also studied in detail by the Hubble Space Telescope. Although the outlines of the light spots can be seen in the old photos, the former is clearly blurred compared with the latest images from the Webb Space Telescope. unclear.

Using the power of Webb’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), astronomers have seen countless stars of different colors, sizes, temperatures, ages and stages of evolution; interesting nebulae within galaxies; foreground stars with diffraction spikes ; and background galaxies that feature tidal tails.

Astronomers believe that WLM galaxies are fairly isolated, with no other nearby systems interacting, making them ideal for testing today’s theories of galaxy formation and evolution. In addition, WLM galactic gas is similar to galaxies in the early universe, chemically speaking, it lacks elements heavier than hydrogen and helium, so it can also be used to study how stars form and evolve in small galaxies.

(Source of the first image: NASA)