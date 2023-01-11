January 11, 2023 08:20 Last Update: 10:17

Astronomers said that a newly discovered comet will fly by the earth in the next few weeks, presumably only once every 50,000 years. Although this new comet is smaller than the comet NEOWISE that will visit in 2020, it will be closer to the earth. People may be able to observe this rare beauty directly with ordinary telescopes or even with the naked eye.

The new comet is named C/2022 E3 (ZTF). ZTF is the Zwicky Transient Facility (Zwicky Transient Facility). The comet was first photographed passing Jupiter in March last year, so the comet is named after this device. According to Space.com, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) only visits the inner solar system once every 50,000 years. When it passed by last time, the earth was in the ice age. When it returns next time, human beings may have disappeared on the earth, so This is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

The new comet is estimated to have formed 4.5 billion years ago from a large amount of leftover material and is a long-period comet. Composed of ice and dust, the comet has a green halo estimated to be about 1 kilometer in diameter, said astrophysicist Nicolas Biver of the Paris Observatory. Based on its trajectory, it will make its closest approach to the sun on January 12, fly by the Earth at a distance of 42.5 million kilometers on February 1, and is expected to be brightest in the northern part of the sky below the Big Dipper in the hours before dawn (for stargazers located in the northern hemisphere). However, in view of the fact that the full moon may affect observations at that time, some astronomers suggest that the best observation time in the northern hemisphere is the last week of January.

In mid-to-late February, the comet will also appear in front of stargazers in the southern hemisphere, and astronomers believe that February 10 is another good viewing time, when the comet will pass near Mars. On these days, in a dark night sky with no light pollution or moon, stargazers can enjoy this small point of light across the starry sky with a small telescope or binoculars, or even with the naked eye.

