Home Technology The once-in-50,000-year comet returns to the solar system on February 1, and the nearest earth material is visible to the naked eye | Big Vision
Technology

The once-in-50,000-year comet returns to the solar system on February 1, and the nearest earth material is visible to the naked eye | Big Vision

by admin
The once-in-50,000-year comet returns to the solar system on February 1, and the nearest earth material is visible to the naked eye | Big Vision

Astronomers said that a newly discovered comet will fly by the earth in the next few weeks, presumably only once every 50,000 years. Although this new comet is smaller than the comet NEOWISE that will visit in 2020, it will be closer to the earth. People may be able to observe this rare beauty directly with ordinary telescopes or even with the naked eye.

Comet NEOWISE, the last time it was visible to the naked eye, flew by the earth, drawing a beautiful starlight in the night sky.

Comet NEOWISE, the last time it was visible to the naked eye, flew by the earth, drawing a beautiful starlight in the night sky.

The new comet is named C/2022 E3 (ZTF). ZTF is the Zwicky Transient Facility (Zwicky Transient Facility). The comet was first photographed passing Jupiter in March last year, so the comet is named after this device. According to Space.com, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) only visits the inner solar system once every 50,000 years. When it passed by last time, the earth was in the ice age. When it returns next time, human beings may have disappeared on the earth, so This is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

See also  Scientists warn: "space junk" falling from the sky may threaten life | space debris | space junk | SpaceX | space capsule | falling to earth | astrophysicist | space | debris

read more articles

*



You may also like

77g Light Weight, 115 Hours Battery Life Cooler...

AMD launches non-X version of Ryzen 7000 series...

3D printing with plasma treated alumina and steel...

Einstein, Musk, Freud, Elizabeth II: a chat allows...

SQUARE ENIX released the “Dragon Quest” mobile phone...

Einstein, Musk, Freud, Elizabeth II: a chat allows...

Capcom Says Resident Evil 4 Remake Is Almost...

Have fun with your family and friends! “Together...

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 will be unveiled...

Rumor has it that Microsoft has abandoned the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy