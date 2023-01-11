Astronomers said that a newly discovered comet will fly by the earth in the next few weeks, presumably only once every 50,000 years. Although this new comet is smaller than the comet NEOWISE that will visit in 2020, it will be closer to the earth. People may be able to observe this rare beauty directly with ordinary telescopes or even with the naked eye.
The new comet is named C/2022 E3 (ZTF). ZTF is the Zwicky Transient Facility (Zwicky Transient Facility). The comet was first photographed passing Jupiter in March last year, so the comet is named after this device. According to Space.com, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) only visits the inner solar system once every 50,000 years. When it passed by last time, the earth was in the ice age. When it returns next time, human beings may have disappeared on the earth, so This is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.
