The OnePlus 12: Bringing Back the Power of Wireless Charging

The return of wireless charging with OnePlus 12

Exciting rumors are swirling around the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone, with leaker Yogesh Brar claiming that the device will bring some important upgrades. One of the most anticipated features is the return of wireless charging, which OnePlus has been inconsistent with in their previous models.

According to Brar’s Twitter post, the OnePlus 12 will boast impressive specifications such as better cameras with two 50MP lenses and a 64MP lens. The device is also expected to sport a larger 5,400mAh battery, an unspecified IP rating, and the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. However, it is the inclusion of wireless charging that has generated the most excitement among OnePlus fans.

OnePlus has had a rocky history with wireless charging implementation. The company only introduced wireless charging with the launch of the OnePlus 8 Pro in 2020. Since then, the feature has been inconsistent, appearing and disappearing in their flagship models. This left consumers confused and disappointed, especially when the OnePlus 11 completely omitted wireless charging.

This inconsistency put OnePlus at odds with other high-end smartphone manufacturers who have embraced wireless charging as a basic feature. While wireless charging has become standard in the industry, OnePlus seemed to lag behind in its adoption until now.

With rumors of wireless charging returning in the OnePlus 12, fans are hopeful that the company has finally recognized the importance of this feature. Wireless charging provides convenience and eliminates the need for messy cables, allowing users to simply place their devices on a charging pad to replenish their battery.

Although Brar’s leak highlights the inclusion of wireless charging, the post also mentions other enticing features. The OnePlus 12 is rumored to support 100W wired charging, ensuring fast charging speeds even when not utilizing wireless charging. Additionally, an “advanced build” is expected, a characteristic that OnePlus devices are known for.

OnePlus is no stranger to pushing boundaries and delivering innovative features, so it is unsurprising that the company would reintroduce wireless charging with their latest flagship model. The OnePlus 12 has the potential to not only impress customers with its wireless charging capabilities but also solidify OnePlus’ position as a leading competitor in the smartphone market.

As enthusiastic OnePlus fans await the official release of the OnePlus 12, they can only hope that the return of wireless charging will mark a permanent feature in future OnePlus devices. This new development promises to elevate the user experience and make OnePlus smartphones even more compelling options in an increasingly competitive market.

