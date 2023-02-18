Home Technology The OnePlus mobile phone is even used by the “First Lady” of the United States? -ePrice Mobile
Technology

by admin
In real life, US President Obama and First Lady Michelle should not choose mobile phones of mainland brands. But it’s different in the fictional world. As long as you are willing to spend money, even the first lady of the United States will also be a fan of OnePlus mobile phones. At least in the new season of the American TV series “House of Cards”, the first lady Claire Underwood is holding a OnePlus 2 phone.

In the previous seasons of “House of Cards,” the current President of the United States, Frank Underwood, was holding a BlackBerry, but it is unclear whether Frank Underwood will also switch to a OnePlus phone in the latest season. However, the first lady of the United States uses a Chinese brand mobile phone, and the relatively unpopular brand OnePlus is enough to surprise the audience. In addition to the OnePlus mobile phone held by the first lady Claire Underwood, there are also other characters holding OnePlus mobile phones in the play, including OnePlus X and OnePlus One.

As for why the characters in “House of Cards” are holding OnePlus phones, the reason is that OnePlus paid about $300,000 in advertising fees to arrange for OnePlus phones to be embedded in this extremely popular American series. OnePlus believes that the series “House of Cards” is very popular all over the world, and the audience watching “House of Cards” happens to be the main target audience of OnePlus.

Source: gbtimes

