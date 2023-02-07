Home Technology The Online Esports Tournament “KEIO CUP Apex Legends” will be held from February 25th to 26th! The prize money for the winner is 600,000 yen!
“KEIO CUP Apex Legends” will be held!

KEIO CUP Apex Legends
It has been announced that KEIO CUP Apex Legends will take place on Saturday, February 25th and Sunday, February 26th, 2023. The event will be held as part of the “KEIO OPEN INNOVATION PROGRAM” demonstration experiment, a program aimed at realizing open innovation through co-creation with external companies (including start-ups), which will be held from July 2022.Depend on“KEIO OPEN INNOVATION PROGRAM” selected companies Yukuri Co., Ltd. and TechnoBlood eSports Co., Ltd. are co-hosted by four companies, and it is said that it will strengthen the relationship between residents along the railway line and revitalize the railway line through human resource development

On the first day of the competition, there will be a qualifying round within the framework of general registration, and the final will be held on the second day, with a total of 10 teams that have passed the preliminary round and 10 invited teams.The winning team will receive600,000 yenbonus! It can be entered from the application form, and the general application range is 40 teams. If the number of participants exceeds the capacity, the secretariat will draw lots, so please wait for the notice of participation. Participation is free, so whether you’re a beginner or someone improving your skills every day, why not enter with the goal of winning?The application deadline isFebruary 21, 2023 (Tuesday) 10:00,Don’t forget to apply!

The game will also be distributed online on the TechnoBlood e-sports channel and Twitch on the day of the event. On the second day of the game, public viewing will be held at the e-sports experience facility “Esports Lab. KEIO SASAZUKA” which is open for a limited time at “Sasazuka Akichi! Tsunagaru Lounge”! Details will be announced on the KEIO CUP Apex Legends official website later, so be sure to check it out!

Overview of the Online Esports Tournament “KEIO CUP Apex Legends”
Name KEIO CUP Apex Legends
game name pinnacle hero
date and time Day1: February 25, 2023 (Saturday) 15:00-20:00 Day2: February 26, 2023 (Sunday) 15:00-20:00
site held online

