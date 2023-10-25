The Online Gaming Tech Developments Expected in 2024

The gaming sector is one of the most exciting industries to follow because of the technological advances that have been made. We have seen the industry develop from classic but basic games like Pong and Space Invaders to games where people from all around the world can interact with one another, build worlds, and take part in lucrative competitions.

The global gaming industry is projected to reach $321 billion in revenue by 2026. This positions the gaming sector as the world’s most lucrative entertainment industry, eclipsing that of music and cinema.

In order for the gaming industry to continue growing, significant investment will be poured into software development with a number of trends predicted to feature heavily in 2024.

One of the biggest setbacks that gaming tech development faces is the cost of equipment for consumers. This has been a bit of a barrier for virtual reality in recent years (remember when the Oculus Rift was first released and cost about $600?), however, as equipment becomes more accessible the popularity has risen.

2024 should see a significant increase in VR adoption from gamers who want to experience the immersive experience it provides. Virtual reality and augmented reality have long been seen as the future of online gaming and other online activities. Facebook (now Meta) purchased one of the VR industry leaders in Oculus for £2 billion back in 2014.

The rollout of 5G connectivity has gained pace in recent years and global coverage is projected to rise from 35% in 2022 to 85% by 2028. This will provide software developers with the infrastructure to provide consumers with high-quality gaming experiences that require significant data transfers and bandwidth.

Mobile gaming is set to benefit from this and another industry that is set to continue its growth is the online betting industry.

Betting operators compete against each other in a highly competitive industry and being able to provide players with the best gaming experience can help them to succeed. When customers compare the best crypto casinos in the world, the most successful typically offer robust security and immersive gaming experiences.

Coupled with the proliferation of crypto use, the betting industry has grasped the potential for tech development and is set to benefit from it. The blockchain technology used for cryptocurrency also provides gamers with the means necessary to enjoy real ownership of in-game items that can then be traded or sold.

The prospect of being able to earn and trade items that hold real-world value is one that a lot of developers are exploring, and we should see some great competition on that front in 2024.

Another development that is currently taking the world by storm is AI. While some sensationalist tabloids would have us believe that this is the beginning of a Terminator-style apocalypse, the truth is that AI will help streamline the gaming world and provide players with realistic gaming in terms of competition and game development.

The rapid development of the gaming industry ensures gamers have a lot to look forward to in 2024. While many might hold off from investing in expensive tech in case it fails to live up to its potential, the likes of VR and AR are ready to prove their value in 2024.