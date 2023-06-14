The online purchase, because users do not complete

According to an analysis by Payplug, there are many and different reasons that lead users not to complete the online purchase, despite being interested in the product or service. Network problems, cell phone switched off, change of cell phone number: these are some of the factors which lead the user of an ecommerce not to complete the purchase due to the need to carry out double authentication, despite being interested in the product or service.

How to maximize security

The PSD2 regulation and the consequent introduction of strong authentication systems in the payment process have increased the security of users and merchants against fraud. However they also made an impact negative in terms of user experience by introducing an additional step in the purchasing process which negatively impacts the merchant’s turnover.

A solution to maximize the security of online payments and the conversion rate is the introduction of machine learning technologies through which to analyze the user’s risk score in real time and determine when it is necessary to introduce strong authentication and when it is You can make a frictionless payment process.

Buying online

This is demonstrated by the data from Payplug: merchants who use the technology based on artificial intelligence Smart 3D Secure achieve an acceptance rate of 96%. With a gain of 6 percentage points compared to merchants who have opted for a “full 3DS” strategy, which requires strong authentication for each transaction, without any impact on the fraud rate.

The opportunities of machine learning

Mirella Bengio, Country Manager Italy of Payplug

While the PSD2 protocol is effective in ensuring online payment security, it introduces more friction into the online shopping experience. Precisely for this reason, the European regulator is discussing a new PSD3 regulation which aims to introduce new methods and rules to simplify the authentication experience for the consumer.

Autonomy in transactions

In the meantime, however, it is increasingly important for companies and merchants to adopt payment systems that are able to manage transactions independently, making the verification steps related to the PSD2 more streamlined. In this sense, Artificial Intelligence is a precious ally to autonomously manage the various risk identification and authentication steps, guaranteeing better and frictionless results.

Speed ​​and security in online purchases

The proprietary Smart 3D Secure technology based on machine learning allows you to better manage security in e-commerce. And this by automating authentication protocols which, otherwise, would make the customer experience less rapid and less secure. In particular, thanks to machine learning, Smart 3D Secure calculates the risk score associated with the customer’s payment in real time for each transaction.

It is thus able to determine which request to send to the card issuer: strong authentication, where multiple steps will be required, or frictionless payment. Payplug’s Smart 3D Secure therefore makes it possible to communicate an authentication recommendation dynamically. That is, only when there is a suspicion of fraud.

Beware of fraud

Another possible e-commerce fraud vector is the chargeback. This is a procedure introduced by the European Union which, to protect the customer, establishes the refund of the amount paid by credit card upon the occurrence of certain conditions indicated by the buyer. The main causes of the chargeback are different. Such as receiving damaged or non-compliant goods, non-delivery of goods or services, and suspicion of having been the victim of a fraud.

Why users don’t complete the online purchase

Also in this case, Payplug’s Smart 3D Secure can meet the needs of buyers and merchants, acting as a preventive solution to the chargeback request. In other words, Smart 3D Secure ensures a sorting in the authentication mode (with 3DS authentication or without friction) depending on the level of reliability of the buyer profile. It also blocks potentially dangerous or fraudulent transactions. In this way, Payplug’s proprietary technology helps to to break down the numbers related to the chargeback and its disputes, and, at the same time, the overall numbers of cases of online fraud reported, because if the transaction was authenticated via 3DS, a chargeback with a fraud code is not possible.