The online society: what risks and what opportunities?

Italy has a general delay in digital skills, with 54% of the population has digital skills below basic onesaccording to the DESI 2022 report. This delay is due to the low importance given to the topic and the lack of coordination between different initiatives.

However, the DESI 2022 report indicates that Italy is closing the gap compared to other European Union countries. To improve the situation, Italy must acquire greater digital awareness, which is related to improving the education system and reducing social, gender and territorial inequalities.

The digital skills gap is also evident between Italian regions, with factors such as rural residence, education level and employment status influencing skill levels. The gender gap remains significant, but is mainly present in older age groups.

The analysis shows that Italy needs to address many challenges to improve digital skills, including structural problems such as the need for specific infrastructure and lack of digital awareness. It is also important to address resistance to change and improve the education system. The current situation requires a broader vision and an organic approach to construction of digital skills in Italy.

For this reason, the “skills question” is at the center of the new book by Nello Iacono The challenges of the online societyjust released in bookstores.

The growing pervasiveness of digital technologies in our daily lives has led to a profound transformation of social and economic dynamics.

In fact, we now live in the “onlife” dimension, in which the boundaries between the online and offline world have blurred, and we are constantly connected to digital networks, surrounded by intelligent objects and data flows. This rapid evolution is changing social behaviors, but with it new risks are also emerging, including the danger of “individual totalitarianism”, a direct consequence of the perception of growing individual power offered by technology.

Access to increasingly advanced digital features, the ability to express oneself on social platforms and the abundance of information can make us feel omnipotent, but they can also make us lose control over our lives, with our choices conditioned by algorithms and profiling. This scenario is made even more complex by the growing diffusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in everyday life, from conversational applications to robots.

While some people see a simpler and more convenient future thanks to technology, many others feel overwhelmed by the complexity or excluded from its adoption due to access barriers. This social division is based on the ability to overcome the dichotomy between power and loss of control, based on a digital awareness that allows you to navigate this new evolving world.

The future of society and organizations will increasingly depend on this awareness and the ability to govern emerging technologies. The dissemination of e-leadership skills among those with decision-making and leadership responsibilities, at all levels and in all contexts, becomes essential to face this challenge.

Artificial Intelligence represents a further step forward in this complexity, with great opportunities but also risks of increasing social inequalities. The challenge consists in building a desirable future, based on the common good, avoiding blind adaptation to the needs of the technological market.

Structural change requires organic policies on skills development, but also collective awareness and understanding of the context. This is crucial for all citizens, and especially for those with responsibility for organizations, projects or initiatives. The centrality of digital skills must be recognized as indispensable for governing the levers of the future.

The digital revolution presents us with complex challenges, as well as extraordinary opportunities. Widespread digital awareness, accompanied by targeted policies and coordinated actions, is fundamental to shaping a sustainable and inclusive future in an increasingly digital world.

Expertise in the age of artificial intelligence is an unavoidable necessity for a sustainable future.

Technological evolution, with a particular focus on the applications of Artificial Intelligence, is significantly shaping our world. Its influence on society and people’s well-being will be proportional to the diffusion and adequacy of the skills needed to manage it effectively.

The increasingly widespread use of pervasive AI applications, such as virtual assistants like ChatGPT and other similar solutions, has the potential to bring significant improvements to our daily lives. However, without the right awareness and expertise, there is a risk that these applications will take over, not only as a technological reality, but also as an unquestioned social norm.

The absence of skills to critically evaluate the recommendations and information provided by these applications can lead to a situation where they are uncritically accepted as indisputable truths. In the absence of e-leadership skills among decision makers, it becomes impossible to define and implement adequate rules and guidelines for the use of AI. The rules must be dynamic, socially shared and able to adapt to the evolution of technological innovation, even at a supranational level, as stated at a European level.

Without widespread skills across the workforce and the population at large, we risk becoming powerless in the “onlife” society, where digital and analogue lives are increasingly interconnected. It is essential to understand that the transition from the old perception of life to a new digital reality requires technological competence that is increasingly widespread and accessible to all.

The lack of skills represents a real risk in the race for innovation conducted without rules and awareness. However, the challenge lies in giving power back to people, focusing on the growth of skills as an essential condition for a positive and sustainable society.

To address this challenge, we must promote the acquisition of e-leadership skills and spread a digital culture that governs the ongoing digital transformation. We should embrace the culture of openness, collaboration, innovation and experimentation.

It is necessary to define a strategy for an effective education system in light of technological evolution and the importance of digital and soft skills to prepare students for the world of work of the future.

As underlined in the book, the challenge for Italy in the field of human capital requires a cultural change and a long-term vision to prepare the population for digital challenges in a sustainable way. The National Digital Skills Strategy is seen as an important step towards this goal, but there is still much work to be done to maintain ongoing digital awareness and ensure the education system is aligned with future needs.

In conclusion, skill acquisition is crucial in the ever-evolving world of Artificial Intelligence. It is a key factor that determines not only our ability to deal with today’s digital revolution, but also our ability to shape a better and more sustainable future. The “skills issue”, and this is the central message of the book, must become a central priority for every individual and for society as a whole. There is no alternative if we want to guarantee a future in which technology is at the service of the common good and collective growth.

