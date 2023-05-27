The online UPS guarantee not to go haywire

In the event of a power cut, it becomes important to have continuity in the supply of electricity and to be equipped with an online UPS.

The online UPS guarantee

For a business, the risk of power failure can be a cause for concern. To ensure that valuable data and information remain safe even in the face of unexpected power surges and adverse weather conditions, it is essential that there is continuity of electricity supply. Below we examine the advantages of implementing an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) online.

Characteristics of an online UPS

UPS systems ensure that critical applications do not go haywire. When the regular power supply fails or the voltage drops below a certain level, the UPS starts working. This is to keep the flow of energy constant, allowing the company to safely manage the most important resources. Indeed, in addition to to protect electronic equipment from the different swings of electric current, online UPS systems deliver energy without interruption.

The sectors most involved

Often described as the “heart” of IT organizations, UPS systems are critical applications for many industries. The medical, banking and education sectors rely on continuous accessibility to data and information. And even a momentary power outage could have significant and costly implications. To avoid the risk of break of power, online UPS systems are found almost everywhere in the server environments of many organizations. The length of time within which additional power is required in the event of a failure determines the type of battery backup best suited to the company’s needs.

UPS systems are divided into three distinct types, each with different performance and characteristics.

Standby. Simplest model of UPS. Reverts to battery backup power in the event of brownouts, surges or blackouts. If the incoming utility power deviates from a safe voltage level, the UPS will automatically switch to DC battery power before converting to AC power to ensure work connected devices.

These systems typically consist of a battery to provide power for a short time, a rectifier or charger to maintain the voltage, an inverter to provide power during normal consumption, and a static switch to automatically transfer the load between the grid and the inverter. They are suitable for consumer electronics, home computers and surveillance circuits.

For non-mission critical equipment

Line-interactive. UPS technology is able to correct small power fluctuations without switching to the battery. This type of UPS is equipped with a autotransformer which regulates brownouts and surges, allowing you to manage outages and voltage surges. These models are also suitable for consumer electronic devices, video games, PCs and medium-low-end servers. They are ideal for protecting non-mission-critical equipment and are commonly found in office and IT environments.

The “flagship” of the category

Online or double conversion UPS. These UPSs guarantee maximum protection against energy dispersion. They provide consistent, near-perfect performance, regardless of input power conditions. Considered the flagship of UPSs, double conversion converts incoming AC power to DC and then back to AC. These systems run continuously on fully isolated DC power and have zero transfer time because they never need to switch to that source.

The advantages of double conversion online systems

Designed to protect mission-critical IT equipment, double conversion UPS systems are typically found in data center installations, high-end servers and large telco installations. The online, or double conversion, UPS offers advantages over other UPS solutions, guaranteeing devices always online connectivity and zero transfer times. The bypass Internal static ensures that in the event of a major UPS failure, online functionality and critical services remain unaffected during repair-induced downtime. The online UPS also outputs pure sine wave power, which is a smooth and repetitive swing of AC power.

The sine wave output ensures that equipment using active PFC supplies will not experience shutdowns when switching from mains to battery power. Other UPS topologies offer simulated sine wave technology, an approximation to pulse modulation that provides more economical battery backup power to equipment that does not require sine wave output. Less expensive to manufacture, simulated sine wave is commonly used with standby and line-interactive UPSs.

How to choose?

When evaluating the best UPS solution for your business, you need to consider the value of your business systems, data and infrastructure. Everything from running costs to the size of the business must be factored into the decision. Another important factor is system redundancy, which involves multiple UPS systems, each supplying half the load. In the event of a system failure, service automatically transfers to the other UPS system via a dual cable link. Many companies choose to to adopt a solution that can support future growth through additional power modules.

