The only possible future for the Earth is regenerative

«There is no other possible future other than the regenerative one» Mathis Wackernagel, father of the ecological footprint and CEO of the Global Footprint Network, who participated in the “Una Sola Terra” festival in Brescia, as part of Bergamo Brescia, is convinced of this Italian Capital of Culture. According to calculations by the Global Footprint Network, in 2023 humanity lived as if it had 1.7 planets at its disposal, consuming in just seven months the natural resources that the Earth is able to regenerate in an entire year.

In fact, Overshoot Day fell on August 2nd this year and since that date we have been living on credit. By definition, however, we cannot live on credit with the planet forever. It’s not philosophy, but mathematics. Sooner or later the “resource bank” will ask us to fit into our budget and we will have to live with what the biosphere is able to regenerate. The question is when and above all how we will get there.

Act faster

For Wackernagel, “acting too slowly and letting climate change take over will destroy a large part of the planet’s regenerative budget.” Acting quickly, however, “may require more effort in the short term, but will leave humanity with more options, more biocapacity and a greater portion of unmortgaged resources.” Since the 1990s, after a degree in mechanical engineering at the Zurich Polytechnic and a doctorate in land management at the University of British Columbia, the Swiss environmentalist has developed a resource accounting tool that measures how much natural capital we have and how much we use it. and who consumes what.

The ecological footprint tool

His team monitors how much biologically productive area is necessary to satisfy all the demands of the inhabitants of each country (including import-export), starting from land for food cultivation, for the extraction of raw materials, for the regeneration of timber, to accommodate built infrastructure and for waste disposal, including carbon dioxide emissions resulting from the combustion of fossil fuels. This accounting metric works like a bank statement and certifies every year whether we are living within our ecological budget or whether we are consuming more resources than the planet can renew.

The objective is to make the deficit in the natural balance clear, but above all to offer parameters and solutions to help every country, every company and every family to fit within their budget, shifting food and energy consumption in a prudent manner. «The Ecological Footprint metrics can be used by governments and businesses as a compass for the industrial revolution oriented towards the ecological transition. Getting back into the natural budget should not be seen as a sacrifice or a reduction in our comforts, but as a shift towards more advanced and cleaner technologies and towards a fairer economy, where well-being does not decrease, but increases for everyone. Adjusting our habits serves precisely to save the well-being we have achieved, before the planet calls us to account in a brutal way”, specifies Wackernagel.

