The PC version of “Construction World Early Access” will be available for a limited period at 15:00 on March 23 (Thursday)!
In addition, the world created during the opening period will be inherited when the game is officially launched, and will be released in the world of “Create to Earn”.
The so-called “Create to Earn” means that you can join the world created by other players to play the game. If you purchase items in this world, the creator will receive additional income.
Players who use PC can participate in the early trial event for free, please don’t miss it!
The commemorative event “Creators Grand Prix” with a total prize amount of NT$30,000 will be open several times!
The commemorative event “Creators Grand Prix” with a total prize amount of NT$30,000 will start on March 23, 2023 (Thursday)! It will continue to be held in the future!
As long as it is the world created in the “Building World Early Access”, according to the different “themes” of each event, all worlds created by players can participate in the event.
During
|
Round 1: March 23, 2023 to April 5, 2023
|
How to post
|
① Create a world to participate in the event
② Select “Upload” or “Backup” in the game
③ Please publish a public post on social media that includes all of the following elements.
・Introduction to the world
・Screenshots or videos of 1-4 sheets/minute
・Add the hashtag “#CreatorsGrandPrix”
④ Go to the solicitation form and fill in “Creation Ark”The account information and other information will be sent out.
|
Notes
|
※ The world submitted by players may be used as game material in future promotional advertisements.
※ If there is any improper behavior or the content of the submission is inappropriate, the submission will be deemed invalid.
※ When submitting, please set the post sharing object as public. Any other settings will be considered as invalid submission.