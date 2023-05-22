The open world survival crafting game “Omega Craftsman Omega Crafter” starts Alpha testing “Omega Crafter” now

Preferred Networks, an independent game development team, announced its new work in development “Omega Craftsman (tentative translation, Omega Crafter)” at the 2023 INDIE Live Expo online conference on the weekend. The single-player version will be launched on the Steam platform from now until June 4. Alpha testing.

“Omega Craftsman” is an open world survival crafting game. The protagonist is a game developer. One day, he found that a mysterious program invaded the game he was developing, hindering his development work, so he decided to enter the game In order to defeat the invaders in the world , while he wants to destroy the evil program, he uses in-game objects, hoping to make the game complete.

Preferred Networks stated that “Omega Craftsman” is set in a game world under development. This world is being attacked by mysterious programs. Players will take risks in the game, build programs, and challenge with “programming partner” Grammi and friends Powerful BOSS in pursuit of completing game development before the game’s launch date.

There will be multiple tribes in “Omega Craftsman”, players will be able to explore the vast and open world , enjoy different landscapes and monsters in different tribes, collect different materials and discover hidden secrets.

Preferred Networks pointed out that “Omega Craftsman” will launch an Alpha test on the Steam platform from now until June 4, and players can apply for test qualifications through the Steam platform. In the Alpha test, players can experience the first tribal part of the game. After completing the novice teaching course on how to build towns and weapons, players will be responsible for collecting the items needed to defeat BOSS monsters, as well as collecting food. During this process, players can use Grammi to automate and simplify the process of collecting and making, and experience the feeling of playing the game more quickly and effectively.

The official pointed out that in the Alpha test, some enemies and buildings will be restricted, and more game content will be provided when the game is launched. “Omega Craftsman” is scheduled to come out this winter.