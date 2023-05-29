With the HyperGaN 120W, Oraimo now also offers an interesting USB charger on the German market.

As the name suggests, we have a 120W USB C charger with four ports, which uses GaN technology. At first glance, the charger looks very valuable and elegant.

But how does it look in practice? Is the Oraimo 120W HyperGaN USB C power supply as good as the manufacturer promises?

Let’s find out in the test!

The Oraimo OCW-E109F 120W HyperGaN USB C power supply in the test

The Oraimo OCW-E109F relies on the typical plug-in power supply form factor. The charger is therefore plugged directly into the socket, ideal for travel or when it comes to saving space.

The charger measures 75 x 75 x 34.7 mm and weighs 343g. Despite the use of GaN, this is not extremely compact or small.

It’s compact, but not extreme either. But that’s ok for me, especially since the charger feels very valuable and well built.

The Oraimo OCW-E109F is in no way inferior to the models from Anker and Co!

The connections of the Oraimo OCW-E109F

The Oraimo OCW-E109F 120W charger has 3x USB C and 1x USB A on the front.

USB C 1 / 2 – 100W USB Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

USB C 3 – 30W USB Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2,5A, 15V/2A, 20V/1,5A

USB A – SCP und Quick Charge – 4,5V/5A, 5V/4A, 9V/3A, 12V/2,5A, 20V/1,5A

The two primary USB C ports offer a maximum of 100W of power according to the USB Power Delivery standard. Accordingly, these ports are suitable for both smartphones and larger devices such as notebooks.

USB C Port 3, on the other hand, offers “only” 30W, so it is suitable for smartphones and tablets.

The USB A port also supports up to 30W after Quick Charge and Huawei Super Charge.

Not all ports can be used at the same time

Of course you cannot use all ports of the charger at the same time. The charger can provide a maximum of 120W across all ports.

If you use several ports, the following scheme is used for throttling.

USB C 1 USB C 2 USB C 3 USB A 100W 60W 30W 90W 30W 90W 30W 90W 30W 90W 30W 60W 30W 30W 60W 30W 30W 65W 30W 10W 10W

Mit PPS

The Oraimo OCW-E109F supports the PPS standard on all USB C ports.

USB C 1 and 2 – 3.3-21V at up to 5A

USB C 3 – 3.3-21V at up to 1.5A

Stress test problems

As usual, I loaded the Oraimo OCW-E109F with power X for a while. For this I use a so-called electronic load to specifically draw 20V/5A from the charger, for example.

However, the Oraimo OCW-E109F 120W HyperGaN USB C power adapter didn’t like my electronic load.

The charger always aborted the test run at 20V/5A after a few seconds. Same game at 4.9A, 4.8A, 4.7A, 4.6A, 4.5A.

Ok, first thought “oh the charger can’t supply 20V/5A”. However, this is not entirely true. In combination with a 4smarts Lucid Ultra power bank, the charger was able to deliver a constant 5.1A at 20V (until the power bank was full or charging throttled).

So there just seems to be a strange incompatibility with my test equipment. In practice, however, the charger worked normally.

However, this time I can’t do my usual stress test.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones ++ OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) +++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) +++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Slow loading speed to be expected

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

First of all, the charger is well suited for all Apple devices. It doesn’t matter whether it’s an iPhone, iPad or MacBook. With up to 100W, all devices are well supplied here.

In principle, the charger can also be used well for Windows notebooks. If they can charge via USB C, 100W is more than sufficient.

Thanks to the full PPS range, the charging speed is also suitable in combination with the Samsung S series smartphones. The charger could charge an S23 Ultra with up to 45W.

Voltage stability of the Oraimo OCW-E109F

Voltage stability is no longer quite as relevant with USB C chargers as it was with classic 5V chargers. Nevertheless, I like to check the stability of the primary USB C ports.

An even voltage is always a sign of good electronics.

In principle, the voltages on the Oraimo OCW-E109F are all within the limits. However, to put it mildly, the stability is rather moderately good. Especially at the 20V level, this drops quite sharply. At 5A we are only at about 19.2V. In practice, however, I could already observe values ​​in the range of 19.1xxV.

So the USB C ports are not incredibly well regulated. Will this cause problems in practice? Probably not.

What is the efficiency of the Oraimo OCW-E109F?

With ever-increasing electricity prices, the efficiency of power supplies is becoming increasingly important. How does the Oraimo OCW-E109F fare here?

At super low load, the efficiency is a bit low at 69%, but already at 15W (5V/3A) this increases to a reasonable 82%.

At high loads we get up to 92% efficiency, which is great! In short, there is nothing to complain about here.

Conclusion

I am satisfied with the Oraimo OCW-E109F 120W HyperGaN! The charger performed well in the test.

Good but not perfect. The tension stability in particular is rather moderate and the problems in combination with my test equipment continue to amaze me.

In practice, however, that doesn’t really matter. I couldn’t find any device that interfered with it. The general impression of quality is also good, just like the port equipment.

3x USB C + 1x USB with a maximum of 120W and PPS is more than decent! As a result, the charger is basically suitable for almost all devices. Do you have an iPad and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Fits! Are you fully immersed in the Apple ecosystem? Even then, the charger is ideal.

In short, yes, the Oraimo OCW-E109F 120W HyperGaN is recommended. However, you have to pay a little attention to the price. Compare this to the UGREEN Nexode 100W, which I think is almost a little bit better!