The organizational and economic advantages of DevOps

From Giuneco a team to encourage the adoption of the DevOps methodology among its customers and provide an overview of the resulting organizational and economic benefits. Today more than ever organizations want implementation the DevOps processes, aimed at communication and collaboration between two divisions: the development groups (Dev, from developer) and the operations groups (Ops). Often with the goal of delivering value to their customers more quickly. However, when asked about the results, they rarely have the hard data to tell if their DevOps processes are actually working.

Analysis of the results

The goal of the last State of DevOps Report 2022 is just to examine how the capabilities and some best practices predict great results in the DevOps arena. To do this, the lowest and highest scores on the four software delivery performance metrics were examined. That is, frequency of deployment, time to implement changes, time to restore service, change in failure rate.

Three types of business

Based on this organizations can be subdivided into three clusters: low, medium and high. Considering, for example, the frequency of deploying a code into production or release to end users, the high cluster deploys on demand multiple times per day. While the low cluster once every six months. If, on the other hand, we consider the rate of failure, the high cluster records variations ranging from 0% to 15%, up to 46%-60% for the low cluster. And this is because the times required for the implementation of the changes by this type of organization are more dilated (we are talking about one or six months).

Organizational and economic advantages of DevOps

In general, the research shows a trend towards slightly higher delivery performance, particularly low to medium delivery performance, which over two-thirds of respondents account for. The sharp decline in top-tier organizations might suggest that many of the respondents are in organizations or teams in the process of establishing a DevOps culture that is beginning to emerge in many modern teams.

More time and more errors

Usually releasing a new feature into production requires a manual process. And this entails, on the part of the teams at work, having to remember all the procedures, constraints, configurations, prerequisites and steps necessary to be able to publish it correctly without creating disruptions. Given the risk and time needed to implement the processes this procedure is time consuming. It can also cause regression bugs, discourage teams from making more releases, thus increasing the possibility of errors and problems with the product itself.

Repetitive operations are down

On the other hand, managing the release process of a software or an application automatically, as through the DevOps methodology, allows you to increase, document and make the releases themselves more effective. Thus reducing the time spent on repetitive operations and allowing people to devote time to more strategic activities. With an automatic process, releases can be made quickly and more often – if not during each single step. In addition to reducing costs, maintaining greater adherence to project specifications, guaranteeing shorter times of entry into service of a software or a platform. And finally minimize downtime due to software defects that paralyze the entire system.

What are the organizational and economic advantages of DevOps

Looking at the structural phase instead, creating the scaffolding and structures necessary for the automatic release allows all the development teams already present in the company to be formed and made autonomous. It also allows you to better define the activities of each resource. Another benefit of adopting the DevOps methodology is the definition of processes perfectly reproducible over time, which can also be managed by non-technical personnel. The classic example is the creation and maintenance of twin environments, such as those of development and production. In this case, DevOps offers the guarantee that, with the same version number, the two environments are effectively superimposable.

First step to implement the DevOps methodology

Establishing the level of process automation is necessary. And this for any company in the IT branch, large or small, with one or more software. Or still with a high turnover and having many business support micro-tools, of which control is often lost.

The importance of technical support