Most external SSDs have a maximum data rate of +- 1000 MB/s. This is due to the USB connection, which is limited to 10 Gbit on these models, which corresponds to + 1000 MB/s.

There are a handful of external SSDs with a USB C 3.2 Gen 2 20 Gbit interface, which are capable of more than 1000 MB/s.

But these SSDs are exotic and expensive! But what are the alternatives? An alternative would be to simply build an external SSD yourself!

ORICO offers a 20Gbps USB C to M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure for around €60. This accepts normal NVME SSDs and should be able to achieve speeds of around 2000 MB/s.

But does this succeed?

The ORICO 20Gbps USB C to M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure in the test

At first glance, the ORICO 20Gbps USB C to M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure is a fairly classic representative of its kind.

So we have a simple, medium-sized case made entirely of aluminum. This measures 113 x 40 x 14 mm and generally makes a very solid and stable impression.

On the bottom we have a small flap that allows you to easily open it to insert the SSD. This flap is screwed on. The SSD, however, is installed without screws using a small rubber plug.

The housing is connected via USB C. A suitable USB C to USB C cable with an integrated USB A adapter is included.

Apart from that, we only have a small status LED.

The technology

The housing uses the ASMedia ASM2364 controller internally. The ASM2364 is ASMedia’s second generation PCI Express to USB3.2 controller that offers PCI Express Gen3 x4 and a USB3.2 Gen2x2 port.

You can accommodate any M.2 NVME SSDs in the case. This supports SSDs between the 2230 and 2280 format.

Bitchy USB C 3.2 20 Gbit

At this point a short “personal” experience report. In my experience, USB C 3.2 with 20 Gbit is a very bitchy standard!

What do I mean by that? First we have the compatibility problem. Very few PCs/notebooks have a 20 Gbit capable port.

“But I have Thunderbolt or USB 4, which can even do 40 Gbit.” Nice, but it usually doesn’t help you. Most Thunderbolt/USB 4 controllers support up to 40 Gbit data rate, but not 20 Gbit! If you connect a USB C 3.2 Gen 2×2 device here, it will usually be connected to 10 Gbit.

But even if you have a corresponding 20 Gbit port, it doesn’t mean that everything is working perfectly! Sometimes the SSD is simply not recognized at all, sometimes at a lower speed, but sometimes absolutely perfect.

This is not just a problem with the ORICO SSD enclosure, but with all USB C 3.2 20 Gbit models I’ve seen so far, varying somewhat depending on the controller.

Test system

I use the following test system for this article:

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E 16GB DDR5 RAM Windows 11 WD SN850 (in the case!)

Performance

The performance of the ORICO 20Gbps USB C to M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure obviously depends heavily on the SSD installed!

I use a comparatively fast WD SN850 with 1TB. Let’s start with CrystalDiskMark.

Here the SSD in the case achieves 2128 MB/s reading and 2079 MB/s writing. So we’re stuck at the limit of the 20Gbit USB C connection here, so the housing does a good job!

But what about other benchmarks like 3D Mark SSD Test and the PC Mark SSD Test? Here I also include a few values ​​of normal SSDs.

It is quite clear how much faster this self-made SSD is compared to commercially available models. A large part is certainly due to the higher USB bandwidth as well as the very fast WD SN850 that I installed here.

Questionable cooling

Unfortunately, this ORICO case also relies on a very questionable cooling system! The scope of delivery includes a thermal pad and a metal heat spreader.

However, this heat spreader is not connected to the housing! This means that we add some mass to the SSD, which absolutely helps with short bursts of load, but essentially the cooler does not improve the temperatures of the SSD.

The temperatures in the SSD are “OK” but “borderline” even under constant load.

Conclusion

The ORICO 20Gbps USB C to M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure essentially does what it is supposed to do.

This offers a very high speed of up to 2128 MB/s reading and 2079 MB/s writing on a suitable USB-C 20 Gbit port, provided your SSD can keep up.

However, there are a few weaknesses in the details. In general, the USB C 3.2 2×2 connection is a bit difficult. This is not a problem that only applies to this case, but generally to all external SSDs that I have had in my hands with this connection.

USB C 3.2 2×2 can be a bit “bitchy” depending on the controller in your PC. Which is probably the reason why comparatively few large manufacturers use this interface for their external SSDs and prefer to stick with the normal 10Gbit connection.

The cooling is also a bit questionable. Questionable, but basically sufficient!

In short, if you are specifically looking for a “fast” SSD case, then this is a good choice! If you can do without a little speed for “reliability”, then I would recommend a “classic” 10 Gbit NVME SSD case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

