The Outcry Over LGBTQ+ Flag in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Gaming Community Outraged Over LGBTQ+ Flag in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The gaming community has once again found something to be outraged about, this time over the appearance of an LGBTQ+ flag spray paint in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game. In a recent video posted by PlayStation on Twitter, a rainbow can be seen painted on a wall next to Batman, sparking immediate outcry from some gamers.

“Just had to put a rainbow in it, haha,” one Twitter user wrote, while another expressed their disapproval, saying “Is that a pride flag? Enough.” Some have gone as far as to argue that a pride flag should not exist in the game’s setting of Gotham City, citing the city’s crime-ridden nature as justification.

However, the backlash has garnered criticism from others who argue that LGBTQ+ representation should be normalized in all forms of media. One user pointed out that the game is set in a metropolitan city, and LGBTQ+ people exist regardless of the city’s crime rate.

While there are many reasons to critique Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, including its gameplay and overall concept, the outrage over the LGBTQ+ flag appears to have taken center stage. Despite the game’s recent gameplay showcase looking more promising than previous reveals, it continues to draw criticism for its bland looter shooter elements and unnecessary on-the-fly services.

As the gaming community continues to debate the inclusion of LGBTQ+ representation in video games, the controversy surrounding Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is likely to further fuel discussions about diversity and inclusion in the industry.