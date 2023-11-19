Home » The Outcry Over LGBTQ+ Flag in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Technology

The Outcry Over LGBTQ+ Flag in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

by admin
The Outcry Over LGBTQ+ Flag in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Gaming Community Outraged Over LGBTQ+ Flag in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The gaming community has once again found something to be outraged about, this time over the appearance of an LGBTQ+ flag spray paint in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game. In a recent video posted by PlayStation on Twitter, a rainbow can be seen painted on a wall next to Batman, sparking immediate outcry from some gamers.

“Just had to put a rainbow in it, haha,” one Twitter user wrote, while another expressed their disapproval, saying “Is that a pride flag? Enough.” Some have gone as far as to argue that a pride flag should not exist in the game’s setting of Gotham City, citing the city’s crime-ridden nature as justification.

However, the backlash has garnered criticism from others who argue that LGBTQ+ representation should be normalized in all forms of media. One user pointed out that the game is set in a metropolitan city, and LGBTQ+ people exist regardless of the city’s crime rate.

While there are many reasons to critique Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, including its gameplay and overall concept, the outrage over the LGBTQ+ flag appears to have taken center stage. Despite the game’s recent gameplay showcase looking more promising than previous reveals, it continues to draw criticism for its bland looter shooter elements and unnecessary on-the-fly services.

As the gaming community continues to debate the inclusion of LGBTQ+ representation in video games, the controversy surrounding Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is likely to further fuel discussions about diversity and inclusion in the industry.

You may also like

Daimler wants to replace diesel with deep-freeze hydrogen

Galaxy Z Fold6 specifications have been fully exposed,...

NVIDIA launches beta version of NVDIA App that...

Antibiotic consumption is rising again – statistic of...

Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mark...

Pre-registration is now open for Age of Empires...

news and updates not to be missed…

Red Dead Redemption 2 player drinks 100 tonics...

The TA544 malware exploits the name Agenzia delle...

We already know which is the best natural...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy