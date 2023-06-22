The outer mount of the folding machine becomes bigger! Motorola razr 40 Ultra will be pre-ordered in Hong Kong today, surpassing Samsung’s same folding machine? -ePrice.HK

Speaking of folding machines, Flip awns are always more popular. For example, for Samsung’s two folding machines, the Flip is used by more people than the Fold. Of course, there is one reason for the relatively low selling price of the Flip camera. However, the biggest problem with Flip mounts is that the mounts on the outside are too thin to be useful. It will be the Motorola razr 40 Ultra, which will be officially launched in July. It is a Flip folding machine with a 3.6-inch surface, which is very useful. It can be booked today, and how much is the selling price?

Used old U, battery is thin

For the specification part, let’s briefly talk about it. If you want to know all about its specifications, click here. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is the same as the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 launched last year. It is a pity that it cannot use the 8 Gen 2. However, a version with a capacity of 12GB + 512GB is believed to be sufficient even if it does not support external memory cards. There is a 120,000-pixel camera in the camera department, and the large aperture of F1.5 should help the effect of day and night shooting. The Dolby Atoms sound effect supported by the machine is absolutely admirable. The power is always a problem. The 3800mAH power is very small for a flagship mobile phone. It really depends on the 30W fast charge that comes with the phone.

The outer mount is big enough is a selling point

Motorola razr 40 Ultra is a mobile phone with a foldable body design and a 6.9-inch POLED screen, which is easy to carry and highly flexible. In addition, it is also equipped with a 3.6-inch POLED external screen, which can be used for taking selfies, watching dramas, and using mobile apps outside the system. When it is turned on, it also supports screen splitting, which is suitable for users who need multitasking to improve efficiency.

not enough to sell

Motorola razr 40 Ultra has two sales outlets in Hong Kong. Weixin is available for pre-sale from now until July 6, and the pre-payment amount is HKD$500. The new machine can be picked up at designated stores on or after July 7, 2023 at the earliest. The pre-order gifts include a $300 accessory gift certificate or a 3-in-1 wireless charging pad with a 30W travel charger (choose one of the two), a protective sticker for the machine surface, and a mobile phone case. The online part will be exclusively sold by 1O1O and csl.

Motorola razr 40 Ultra is priced at $7,999. At the time of publishing this article, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with the same CPU, 8GB+256GB, is priced at $6,498. The one with the larger capacity is priced at $6,498. According to the data, it will use the latest 8 Gen 2 energy-saving processor Flip 5, which also has more power.

MoMotorola razr 40 Ultra was priced at $7,999 when the article was listed, click here for more detailed specifications and the latest selling price

