The Outer Worlds 2 may finally be coming to PlayStation

Xbox Studios head Matt Booty says about The Outer Worlds 2 being an Xbox exclusive“A decision has not yet been made”。

That means the game could make it to PlayStation, but considering Obsidian is part of Xbox Studios, many consider that unlikely. Now, under grilling between Microsoft and the FTC over the former’s court case to buy Activision Blizzard, Matt Booty says the green team hasn’t decided whether The Outer Worlds 2 will be an exclusive.

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced at E3 2021, and while that’s after Microsoft’s acquisition of Obsidian, work on the game may have begun before then. Since it’s also a sequel, Xbox probably doesn’t want to deprive PlayStation players of the opportunity to continue the story. Or, it could just be that the more games Xbox confirms as exclusives, the more the FTC thinks it can oppose the Activision Blizzard acquisition on the grounds that it would give Xbox a monopoly in the industry.

Do you think The Outer Worlds 2 should be an Xbox exclusive?

