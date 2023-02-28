Home Technology The Outer Worlds Is Optimizing For PS5 And Xbox Series S/X
The Outer Worlds Is Optimizing For PS5 And Xbox Series S/X

The Outer Worlds Is Optimizing For PS5 And Xbox Series S/X

Private Division has a big surprise in store for us (although we know this technically), as they’re launching an improved version of Obsidian Entertainment‘s excellent RPG The Outer Worlds on March 7th for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.it’s knownSpacer’s Choice Edition,it”Includes base game and all add-ons”,It also“Remastered with better graphics, improved performance, additional animations, higher resolution environments and more”。

There are other changes, such as higher level caps, and if you already own the game and it’s two expansions – Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon – for PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One – you’ll be able to upgrade to Spacer’s Choice Edition for free.

Sounds like visiting a six-planet star systemHalcyonGood time, if you haven’t already, or maybe even come back for more, play the story differently, with vastly improved graphics. Check out the trailer and some screenshots below.

