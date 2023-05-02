Home » The overclocking master designed for the Ryzen 7000 series to open the cover and directly touch the water block to reduce the temperature by 25 degrees | XFastest News
The well-known overclocking player Der8auer created a direct-touch CPU water block called AM5 Mycro Direct Die cooler. In the test, it can reduce the overclocked Ryzen 9 7900X from 90 degrees (using 280mm AIO) to 65 degrees. The non-RGB version is sold The price is 100 Euros, and the RGB version is 130-140 Euros.

This water block directly touches the chip, and the original IHS top cover (commonly known as open cover) needs to be removed. This is to solve the problem of heat accumulation caused by the high transistor density of the Ryzen 7000 series and the overly thick top cover.

The AM5 Mycro Direct Die cooler has a diamond ground finish that provides more surface area for the heatsink and is designed to be less prone to buckling due to clip pressure.

Der8auer used the Ryzen 9 7900X overclocked to 5GHz (core voltage 1.3v) for comparison tests, including 280mm AIO, open water cooling, etc. As a result, the AM5 Mycro Direct Die cooler won with the highest temperature below 65 degrees.

