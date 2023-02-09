【MOBILE】A few days ago, OnePlus held an overseas press conference in India, showing the overseas version of the flagship model OnePlus 11 launched by the manufacturer in China in early January. It is estimated that there is a high chance of listing in Hong Kong.

At this stage, the price information and launch time of the OnePlus 11 Hong Kong version are unknown. For reference, the US version has been opened for pre-sale. The standard 6+128 model is priced at US$699 (about HK$5,490), and the high-end 12+256 model is priced at US$699. It will be sold at a price of US$799 (approximately HK$6,270), and will be shipped on February 16. Hong Kong OnePlus official website shows that the Hong Kong version of OnePlus 11 should have Eternal Green eternal green and Titan Black Titan black models, but the exact storage configuration and color combination is unknown.