[MOBILE]Xiaomi has been making frequent moves in overseas markets recently. Following the release of the Snapdragon 8+ flagship Xiaomi 12T series, and the rumored POCO high-end model F5, Xiaomi has recently become famous in FCC certification, Singapore IMDA and Eurasian EEC platforms. New product trace for Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE.

According to the information from the FCC certification displayed by domestic media, the recently registered mobile phone is a Xiaomi mobile phone with model number 2210129SG and named after Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE. A derivative of the Civi 2 in overseas markets. It is rumored that the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE may be officially released at the end of this month.

Based on the existing information, Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE has three models registered in the FCC certification, which will provide standard 6+128, 8+128 and top-end 8+256 storage configuration options respectively. If the claim that the device is Xiaomi Civi 2 is true, it may use Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 chipset, built-in 4,500mAh battery and support 67W flash charging, and add the signature dual 32MP front mirror and 50MP rear triple mirror combination.

