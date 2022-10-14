Maybe wrong predictions. More likely, an excess of optimism. The fact is that the ecommerce revolution did not take place. Not the permanent revolution that analysts imagined the pandemic would trigger in the trade in goods and services. The data says so. This is confirmed by sector studies. The when indicates that after the wave that has pushed online purchases, today e-commerce is experiencing the undertow of the return to normal. Waters in retreat, but not without leaving a trace in the behavior of consumers, now accustomed to the speed and efficiency typical of online sales channels.

A wrong prediction

In early 2020, when most merchants in every corner of the world were forced to keep their shutters down to stem the spread of Covid-19, there was an unprecedented growth in e-commerce. Many analysts had envisioned a radical and permanent change in consumer habits. Who would come back to shop after trying the convenience of online? Wrong forecast. In the United States, the first data on e-commerce before and after the pandemic were published.

A UBS analysis, reported by Bloomberg, found that in some categories, such as clothing, the percentage of online sales returned to pre-pandemic levels. Not only. Over the past five quarters, growth in online sales has been lower than that of the entire retail sector. While the slowdown in ecommerce is happening in tandem with another phenomenon: the increase in spending on travel and entertainment. In the US at least.

Liscia (Netcomm): “Trend also registered in Italy, but ecommerce is 11% of sales”

And in Italy? “It is a trend that we also feel here”, he explains to Italian Tech Roberto Liscia, president of Netcomm, authoritative compass of ecommerce in Italy. ”There will be growth again this year, of 20%. But only 8% will come from the sale of products while 59% will come from other services, such as tourism. Product sales are growing less after scoring + 47% in 2020 and + 18% in 2021 “. But the data, even if it certifies a contraction, “must not be misleading,” he adds. “Today 11% of all products purchased in Italy have been sold online. The percentage is the same as last year. Many buyers are now used to buying online ”, adds Liscia.

In short, more than a year after the reopening, the new propensity today is to go back and leave the house. The impetuous growth of ecommerce, which has registered growth rates similar to those recorded in Italy all over the world, is slowing down. A photograph also offers the performance of the stocks of the industry giants on Wall Street. Amazon lost 32% in the first nine months of the year, Shopify 80%, but also Airbnb it has lost 32% in a context that has seen the S&P 500 sell off 25% of its capitalization so far.

Amazon’s online sales division, the cornerstone on which Jeff Bezos built his ecommerce empire, has seen declining sales for two quarters in a row, reports the Financial Times. A figure in stark contrast to the period of the pandemic, when demand reached record growth levels and sales increased by 40%. The overtime Prime from the second week of October should therefore be read as an attempt to reverse the downward trend. While the Prime subscription has risen by 13.9 euros to 49.9 euros a year.

Behind the decline in ecommerce, an opportunity for physical channels

Blame for inflation. Of course. It has reached levels never seen in the US for 40 years and also bites in the Old Continent. But the data explains that consumer spending hasn’t plummeted. In the US alone, retail sales increased by 0.8%. In Italy, according to Istat, the increase in July was 1.3%. Data in line with the main European markets.

But the return to the physical channels still brings with it a trace of what was during the lockdown periods. “And even if they return to offline channels, consumers seek from physical sales channels what they have experienced in online ones: electronic payments, speed of delivery and good logistics”, adds Liscia, because “online has raised the bar for performance. “. An opportunity for those who will be able to take advantage of it in terms of payment efficiency and satisfaction of customer needs.