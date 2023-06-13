The Pandemic Is The Reason We Got Mortal Kombat 1 And Not Injustice 3

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Most people assume that Netherrealm Studios’ next title will be Injustice 3, since they’ve alternated between Mortal Kombat and Injustice since their inception in 2010. This obviously didn’t happen, and as you might expect, there’s an explanation as to why.

The Mortal Kombat franchise’s creator (alongside John Tobias) and studio Ed Boone gave an interview to IGN where the topic came up. Boon explained that the decision to make another Mortal Kombat came down to the pandemic, as studio employees had to work from home and the game engine needed to be replaced. This eventually led them to something they were more confident in:

“But we did go with the new graphics engine, Unreal Engine. We really wanted to be careful with COVID and all this stuff, and everyone stay safe. So there were a bunch of variables, and eventually we realized, ‘OK, let’s do another Mortal Kombat games, hopefully we can go back to the game of injustice.”

Fortunately, that doesn’t mean this is the end of the Injustice series, as Boon said when asked if the door was closed on future DC fighting games“not at all”.

Did you pick Mortal Kombat 1 over Netherrealm Studios, or would you rather have a new Injustice?

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here