The latest information such as new modes and new characters will be released!

Video plays from the introduction to Street Fighter 6

Broadcasting on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 23:00 TGS2022 CAPCOM ONLINE PROGRAM , will provide the latest information on the new mode, new characters, automatic commentary function, and closed beta of “Street Fighter 6” immediately. The ban is lifted!Since it will be announced at TGS2022, the amount of information will bequite bigso I want to introduce them in the order they were announced at “TGS2022 CAPCOM ONLINE PROGRAM”.

4 new characters appeared!

In addition to appearing in the trailer, well-known characters from the series were also announcedKen, Blanca, Dhalsim, and Edmond Hondawill join the fight! Familiar characters from Street Fighter 2, but in the previous work Street Fighter V, “Blanca” was added in season 3 and “Edmund Honda” in season 4, so In this work I’ve been ‘I’m happy from the beginning. In this work, “Dalsim“Stretch out and breathe fire, “Blanca” generates electricity. I’m looking forward to actually using it!

Along with the announcement, the character page of the official website of “Street Fighter 6” has also been updated! You can also check the status of “Ken”, “Blanca”, “Dhalsim” and “Edmond Honda” in this work, let’s take a look!

New mode “Extreme Battle”

“Basic Battle Mode”The new battle content “Extreme Battle” in “Battlefield”” has been released. Here’s the trailer for “Guile” and “Chun-Li”push bombscene.In this mode you canBy combining special “rules” and “gimmicks”By fighting, you can enjoy a battle that is slightly different from the usual battle. For example, by combining “Get 5 knockouts first to win! ”of“Rules”, you can enjoy bizarre battles. With clever use of “rules” and “gimmicks”, you can even beat someone more capable than you! Let’s have fun combining various “rules” and “gimmicks”!

Mr. Kosuke Hiraiwa and His Excellency Demon will participate in the live commentary function!

Former TV Asahi announcer and e-sports commentator PingIwa Kosukewill usher in 2022100,000 birthdayofDemon will participate in “Automatic commentary function“, arguably one of the biggest features of Street Fighter 6 has been announced! Kosuke Hiraiwa is a convincing choice, but what about the Demon Lord…!? Since Your Excellency is known as a fanatic, have you decided to join forces with Egypt? Demond Honda joins the fight to make a statement? No doubt, the live commentary from the two of you will make Street Fighter VI’s fiery battle even more exciting!

Details of “World Tour” revealed!

Announced as “Street Fighter 6” new mode “world tour“It’s finally revealed! The stage of “World Tour” is “Metro City” Buckler Security Service “The story begins when the player encountersResponsible Coach “Luke”and attend training courses.

The role you play is your owndoppelganger.Capcom is currently developing in-gamecustom optionsQuite rich, can reflect the details of the player’s preferences. There are options that allow you to fine-tune various parts of the face and body, such as hairstyle, eye shape, iris/conjunctiva, eyebrows, nose, mouth, ears and facial hair. Not only can you adjust the general height and body shape, you can also adjust the ratio of the upper and lower body,muscle massskin color, body hair and other details.

Avatars can”equipment“On shop-purchased items. Head, upper body, lower body, legs can be equipped as you like, and there are equipment sets that can replace all parts. Not onlyAppearance will changeand each piece of gear has its own performance, so depending on what you’re wearing, yourStatistics also change。

When you’re ready, head to the world of Street Fighter VI!As the story progresses, you’ll meet characters that have appeared in the series so far, and you can collect themdisciplelearn theirfighting style.If you deepen your bond with your host, you canLearn their “Master Moves” , such as “Shoryuken” for “Ryu” and “Spinning Bird Kick” for “Chun-Li”. The “Master Moves” learned can be used not only for combat, but also for destroying obstacles in “World Tour”, which is useful for movement and exploration. There may be some places where you can’t help but use “Master Action”. Use “Master Moves”will consume the drive slot,Reuse is strictly prohibited. Let’s use it effectively while paying attention to the remaining amount!

In the city, you can play with the Street Fighter 6 worldinhabitants ofFight like a “street fight”.You can fight in various locations at once, and there seems to beone-on-oneandone-to-manyand many other battles. Make the most of the “Master Moves” you learn from the masters and aim for victory!

“Battle Hub” that connects the world

“ Battle Hub ” is another core of Street Fighter VI, where you can access avatars created in World Tour,and communicate with players around the world.you canPlay the online content of Battlegrounds,joinchampionshipwith emoticons and chatcomminicate, and use the Internet to connect with the world. Up to 100 players can enter a “battle center” at the same time, so when it’s full it seems like a huge thrill.

Various arcade cabinets are installed in “Battle Hub”, in “Battle Hub” Battle Hub Match “, players face each other at the battle table like an arcade, and the battle begins when players sit on either side, creating an arcade-like atmosphere. You can enjoy it. The same “Battle Hub”Players in can watch the game in real time,So it’s easy to learn not just by playing but by watching it, which is good.

You can find it in the “Game Center” cabinetPlay Capcom’s masterpieceSuch as “Street Fighter II” and “Final Show”, inDJ boothActive floor, inphoto spotPhotograph. There are many other interesting things waiting for you. Do. It’s a place to visit the “battle center” every day, and it’s likely to become everyday life.