The PC turns on but doesn’t start: problems and resolutions

You noticed that The PC turns on but doesn’t start, leaving you in front of a completely black screen? There can be many reasons, some you can solve yourself, others will require the intervention of a technician specialized in computer repairs.

Before proceeding, let’s assume that the operating system you are using, that is Windows or Linuxis fully functional and has nothing to do with the problem failure to start the PC. Could it be the operating system that is preventing the computer from starting properly? Yes, and if after carrying out all the checks, you still see the black screen, we suggest you try reinstalling it.

PC doesn’t start: the most common causes

Even before carrying out the more technical and complex checks, check that the monitor is working perfectly. It may happen that the black screen is due to a problem with the monitor and not with the computer, which instead turned on and started. Unplug it from the PC and the power supply and turn it back on. If you read diagnostic or written information from the manufacturer on the display, the monitor is working. At this point, let’s start with the checks.

The PC remained in the suspended state

Sometimes, the PC doesn’t start because got stuck in the standby state or Window hibernations. In this case it may seem dull and show no signs of life. You can try holding down the power button for 5 seconds until the computer turns off and then back on again. Your PC should boot without any problems.

Defective cables or hard drive

Another reason that prevents the PC from starting can be given by a internal connection problem due to cables, or a faulty hard drive. In fact, it can happen that they occur connection or hard disk errors which do not allow the computer to go beyond the first startup screen, leaving the screen black. In this case, checks must be carried out on the internal connections and the integrity of the hardware component.

RAM memory problems

RAM is essential for the correct functioning of the PC, even if sometimes it is ignored a little too much. For example, when you download software without checking the type of RAM needed, so that everything works smoothly. Therefore, if the PC turns on but does not start, it is likely that the RAM has blocked due to insufficient space. This situation slows down the PC and overheats the PC, preventing the system from starting.

Conflicts with connected external devices

The system can go in conflict with external devices not compatible, in this case, the PC may not start correctly. Have you ever inserted an external hard drive and started the PC only to get stuck on it BIOS screen?

This is a case where the system startup block depends on an external device. Usually, to resolve this, simply unplug the device and restart the computer. We recommend that you always check the compatibility of your devices before connecting them.

What to do if your PC still won’t start

If after all these checks and attempts, the computer does not start and remains blocked on the black screen, as anticipated, you can try to reinstall the operating system, or take the PC directly to a service center.

An information technician will check your computer to determine the source of the problem, which may be due to:

Damaged motherboard CPU problems Defective graphics card

CMOS battery on the dead motherboard Problems with the BIOS

The checks we have suggested are valid for both desktop PCs and notebooks. In either case, if you don’t feel confident trying to do the checks yourself, contact a professional.

Article navigation