The PEC becomes European

Maybe not everyone knows it, but starting from 2024 the PEC (certified e-mail) will have to adapt to European standards. To understand the impact of this variation, just think that in the third quarter of 2022 (latest data released by AgID, the Digital Italy Agency) in our country there were 14,414,551 PEC mailboxes that had exchanged a number of messages equal to 492,932,292. All these boxes will have to update their requirements to continue to maintain the same legal value of transactions.

What are the requirements of the European PEC?

The 2 main requirements for the European PEC are the following:

Identity recognition

To ascertain the identity, a tool such as the SPID, the digital signature, the electronic identity card (CIE 3.0), the health card or a visual recognition system with an operator will need to be used.

Electronic Data Interchange: how to extend its benefits to the entire supply chain Digitization of documents

2-Step Verification (2FA)

As is already the case in other areas, 2-factor authentication must also be enabled on the PEC via push notification (SMS, email, app or token) on an associated device.

It goes without saying that the mail client and management software, in addition to being compatible with the new requirements, must also be updated.

A standard compliant with the eIDAS regulation

AgID has claimed a leading role in the change. In 2022, in fact, it became the bearer of the definition and publication of the new standard FIND EN 319 532-4 which implements the interoperability at European level of qualified eDelivery systems in compliance with the eIDAS Regulation which, in turn, governs the use of the transport protocol REM (Registered Electronic Mail). In essence, this protocol heals a vulnerability in the current PEC setting which does not provide for certain verification of the identity of the mailbox applicant nor for the operator to submit to the compliance requirements of the designated bodies.

This does not mean that certified e-mail up to now has contributed to encouraging the document dematerialisation process with benefits in terms of savings and lower consumption. That’s why this further step does nothing but confirm the validity of an already existing tool, if anything, enhancing those aspects that have so far been neglected.

What changes with the new European PEC

In practice, “the new ETSI standard – underlines AgID itself – specifies the key elements of a shared technological interface (CSI – Common Service Interface) which finally allows secure dialogue between managers of qualified delivery services and, consequently, also that between citizens and businesses and government bodies of the member states: in fact, the identities of holders of a certified mail address are certified, wherever they reside in the EU , the integrity of the content as well as the date and time of sending and receiving messages”. The Italian PEC will thus evolve into a qualified certified electronic delivery system that can be used in Europe to send and receive communications with probative value.

The implications from the point of view of simplification and new business opportunities for all PEC holders are evident. As well as the central role of certified e-mail managers who in Italy are gathered in AssoCertificatori. A role that was also fundamental along the approval process of the European standard.

An opportunity for certified e-mail managers

The list of members adhering to AssoCertificatori includes the National Council of Notaries e 10 technology companies: Aruba, InfoCamere, InfoCert, Intesa (Kyndryl Group), Intesi Group, Namirial, Poste Italiane, Register, Sielte and Telecom Italia Trust Technologies. These tech companies manage most of the PECs activated so far and presumably will take care of the transformation in a European key. Since each of them specializes in various innovative sectors, in addition to those attributable to the domain of certified electronic mail, the compliance obligation could become an opportunity to offer other services to companies that already use their respective PECs. In this way, regulatory imposition could pave the way for the redesign of collateral or totally new lines of business. Among other things, favoring forms of collaboration with other players in the ecosystem that could add value to the offer of certified e-mail managers.