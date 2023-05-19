With the official release of the ASUS ROG Ally e-sports handheld, a large number of evaluation articles and videos have appeared on the Internet. The performance of the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor is indeed very strong. This is true of all major media and YouTube channels. However, for this portable For gaming handheld products, many people are concerned about battery life. ROG Ally is obviously not very good, so players who start with it may reduce power consumption to get longer battery life, but here is one thing you need to know matter.

Recently, a foreign YouTube channel tested the game performance of ROG Ally in various power settings and found that ROG Ally performed poorly in low power settings, and the gap with Steam Deck was quite large.

The performance of games with low power consumption settings is actually inferior to that of Steam Deck! ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld Test New Discovery

Recently, the foreign YouTube channel The Phawx shared a pretty good test video of ASUS ROG Ally vs other e-sports handhelds. It is different from other tests. It does not just test the game directly after booting, but also measures the power consumption In order to know whether ROG Ally is stronger than other e-sports handhelds after adjusting power consumption.

The ROG Ally used by The Phawx is the AMD Z1 Extreme processor version. The comparison objects include Steam Deck and AMD 7840U and AMD 6800U, two common e-sports handheld processors.

The first is the 10W TDP setting. In the game “Batman: Arkham Knight”, Steam Deck’s average FPS reached 48.3, which is better than the other three games. What is surprising is that ROG Ally is the last one, with an average FPS of only 28.2,1 Both % and 0.2% FPS are also worse than Steam Deck:



Converting to a percentage is more clear, and Steam Deck leads ROG Ally by as much as 71.3%:



The same is true for upgrading to 15W TDP, Steam Deck has an average FPS of 69.9, and ROG Ally is 52.6:



However, after coming to 20W TDP, the ranking has changed a bit. ROG Ally jumped to the second place, and Steam Deck became the last (this TDP is the last), and ROG Ally is about 26.6% ahead of Steam Deck:

25W TDP is also the best performance of AMD 7840U:



The game “Cyberpunk 2077” is the same, 10W TDP part of Steam Deck performed the best, the average FPS is about 45% ahead of ROG Ally, but after 15W TDP, Steam Deck is at the bottom, which shows that the gap between each game is not the same :



“Tomb Raider: Shadow” in the 10W TDP setting, the average FPS performance of Steam Deck is as high as 83.5% ahead of ROG Ally:



The gap in “Horizon Zero Dawn” is even bigger, and the average FPS of Steam Deck in 10W TDP is 118.2% more than that of ROG Ally:



“God of War” is no exception, Steam Deck is far ahead in the 10W TDP comparison:



The Phawx has tested a lot of games, so I won’t list them all here. For those who are interested in learning more, you can watch the full video below. On the whole, ROG Ally’s game performance is relatively poor in low TDP settings, so those who want to buy this machine are recommended to set it at least above 15 TDP: