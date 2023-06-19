Home » The performance of the new firmware of the ROG handheld does not increase but decreases! ASUS Official: It is recommended not to update for the time being | XFastest News
Recently, ASUS ROG launched the ROG Ally handheld, which uses AMD custom processor and has outstanding performance in the current Win handheld.

But at present, HotHardware has discovered that after the ROG Ally handheld is upgraded to the latest 319 firmware, there is a problem that the game performance does not increase but decreases.

According to official information, this firmware should be able to improve the performance of the handheld under 9W power consumption, but after actual measurement, it not only fails to improve performance, but even has problems with the release of performance under 15W and 25W power consumption.

At this stage, ASUS official Whiston Gordon has responded to the situation, saying that the company has understood the problem and recommends that users do not update this version of the firmware for the time being.

However, for users who have already upgraded, they can only wait for the ASUS official to roll back the version or update and optimize.

Of course, users can also try to use ASUS EZ Flash to manually downgrade the BIOS, but this has certain risks.

