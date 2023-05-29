Home » The periphery of the Milky Way was disturbed by an unknown force, and a “tremor” occurred Scientist: A giant passed by | Sagittarius Dwarf Galaxy | Milky Way | Outer | Unknown force |
Technology

The periphery of the Milky Way was disturbed by an unknown force, and a “tremor” occurred Scientist: A giant passed by | Sagittarius Dwarf Galaxy | Milky Way | Outer | Unknown force |

by admin
The periphery of the Milky Way was disturbed by an unknown force, and a “tremor” occurred Scientist: A giant passed by | Sagittarius Dwarf Galaxy | Milky Way | Outer | Unknown force |

[Voice of Hope May 29, 2023](Editor: Guo Xiao)

More than two hundred years ago, William Herschel, the discoverer of Uranus, first tried to draw a map of the Milky Way by scientific means, but limited observation equipment limited his performance, and the results of the drawing were in and out of the Milky Way we observe now larger. At present, scientists generally believe that the Milky Way is a spiral galaxy, but this is only a rough drawing. In order to have a comprehensive understanding of the Milky Way, the European Space Agency (ESA) launched the Gaia satellite in 2013. Through the data sent back by the Gaia satellite in recent years, scientists have discovered the changes of the Milky Way over billions of years, as well as the collision events that will occur in the future.

Gaia satellite (network picture)

Recently, some scholars from Lund University in Sweden discovered in the “Gaia” star database that a large part of the stars in the periphery of the Milky Way’s galactic disk seem to be disturbed by some unknown force and are “trembling”. The researchers analyzed the motion characteristics of the stars in different parts of the galactic disk, and found that many stars have relative velocities in the direction perpendicular to the plane of the galactic disk. Overall, they are causing a large part of the outer periphery of the galactic disk to undulate like waves, like a pool of water. Like ripples on the surface. The researchers believe that part of the galactic disk “vibrates” because a “giant” passed by the Milky Way at close range, and its gravitational disturbance disturbed the outer galactic disk.

See also  Doom father thinks general AI systems will be around by 2030 with less code #John Carmack (189229)

According to the star motion parameters provided by “Gaia”, the researchers deduced the characteristics and flight trajectory of this “giant”, thinking that it may be a small galaxy near the constellation Sagittarius discovered by astronomers in the last century-the Sagittarius dwarf star Tie. The Sagittarius dwarf galaxy is in the process of disintegrating today, but the situation was different 1 to 2 billion years ago, when it was much larger, and its mass may be equivalent to 20% of the mass of the Milky Way’s galactic disk. Even though it was far less massive than the Milky Way, it still caused tremors at the edge of the Milky Way. Scientists believe that this is caused by the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy repeatedly crossing the edge of the Milky Way. In the past 6 billion years, the Milky Way and the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy have collided three times.

The Sagittarius dwarf galaxy repeatedly crosses the edge of the Milky Way
The Sagittarius dwarf galaxy repeatedly crosses the edge of the Milky Way (network schematic picture)

We all know that the Milky Way, which contains hundreds of billions of stars, has been born for 13.6 billion years. At first, it was just a cloud of gas mainly composed of hydrogen and helium. Later, stars were gradually bred, and by continuously annexing other galaxies grow up. The approach of the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy to the Milky Way is a kind of tragic moth to the flame, but in fact such galaxy mergers are common in the universe. As early as 8 to 10 billion years ago, a sausage galaxy named Gaia-Enceladus also crashed into the Milky Way. Its mass was much larger than that of the later Sagittarius dwarf galaxy, and it finally merged with the Milky Way.

See also  Giant gas clouds found between galaxies are larger than the Milky Way | Epoch Times Hong Kong | Independent Media of Conscience

Editor in charge: Li Jingrou

You may also like

Google explains the Pixel Fold delay: “we canceled...

8-inch screen, 1080P 60FPS quality SONY streaming handheld...

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (openvswitch) at risk: vulnerability...

Folding cell phones unpopular: Customers shy away from...

WebScience and P4I team up for Cloud Transformation

what changes for customers…

Zscaler Digital Experience Monitoring, AI and Productivity

How to prove that the AI ​​did not...

Current NASA missions 2023: All details and background...

The Oraimo OCW-E109F 120W HyperGaN USB C power...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy