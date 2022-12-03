Technology Center / Comprehensive Report

▲ There are more retro games that can be played on the Google homepage. (Picture / flip from Google)

Many people will find that on today’s Google homepage, the pattern is actually a man playing a game. In fact, this is Jerry Lawson, the “father of game cartridges”. Best known for creating the Fairchild Channel F home console.

▲ Jerry Lawson is the father of game cartridges. (Picture / flip from Google)

Jerry Lawson can be said to be the pioneer of modern games, because he developed the world‘s first home video game system that can exchange game cartridges, and is also known as the “father of game cartridges”. Born on December 1, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York, Jerry Lawson started fixing electronic equipment as a child and also built his own radio station from parts.

In order to commemorate the contribution of this outstanding American engineer to the game field, Google also set up a series of interactive mini-games above the search bar on the homepage to commemorate Jerry Lawson’s 82-year-old birthday.

Click to enter this small game, the screen is very retro, which reminds people of the video games when they were young. The small game can also be tried, or edited according to your own ideas, which is very interesting.