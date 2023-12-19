The “Persona 5” series has sold 10 million copies – Sina Hong Kong

Atlus Celebrates Persona 5 IP Selling 10 Million Units Worldwide

The release of Persona 5 was a game-changer for Atlus, leading to the development of an enhanced version called Persona 5 Royal, as well as a series of spin-offs. The latest spin-off, Persona 5 Tactics, was released last year and has proven to be a successful XCOM experience.

Now, Atlus has announced that the Persona 5 IP as a whole has sold 10 million units worldwide, making it a milestone that no other entry in the Persona series has reached. This achievement speaks to the success of the studio’s technological and quality leap with Persona 5.

To celebrate this milestone, Atlus shared an original image created for this moment. Fans are also eagerly anticipating the release of the long-awaited Persona 3 Remake in less than two months.

While Persona 6 is still on the horizon, the success of the Persona 5 IP and the upcoming releases are keeping fans excited for the future of the series.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

