The phone restarts on its own: how to fix

Have you noticed that your smartphone restarts on its own for no apparent reason? Before taking it for assistance, let’s try to understand what the problems might be causes that cause the restart.

Let’s start by saying that it is very rare for the phone to start restarting suddenly and without a reason. Most of the time it is there and must be looked for hardware problems or defects or some conflicting application or softwareeven with the operating system itself.

Because the phone restarts itself

To locate the causes of the restart sudden and continuous occurrence of the smartphone, we must proceed by exclusion by making several attempts, starting from the most banal ones, and then arriving at the more complex ones.

For example, the reboot may be due to the on/off button defective or broken. In this case, a false contact can lead to the phone turning off and on continuously. A banal situation? The button is stuck inwards and causes the continuous ignition input. To resolve this, simply unlock it.

Another reason may be linked to the unsuitable dimensions of the cover. If too tight it can do pressing the button ignition causing the fault. Furthermore, the continuous restart can also depend on the battery, if it is damaged or overheated.

Phone restarts on its own: software problems

If you have not encountered any problem side “hardware”you must continue the checks “software”, because the reboot may depend on a bug in the system.

iPhone

If you have an iPhone, it may be stuck in continuous restart mode for the following reasons:

To stop the continuous reboot, you can try to do a manual restart by forcing it, or, perform a factory reset of the device. This last possibility is the most extreme one, he means bring the phone to its initial state when you purchased it and you will lose all your data. We recommend that you do this only after trying all the other solutions and, if necessary, backing up your iPhone.

Android

If you own one instead smartphone Androidoften the restart problem is due to some changes and gaps of the system, caused by uninstalling pre-installed apps on the device. When you buy one smartphone Samsung, Huawei, Oppo or other device with Android, you will notice a series of default applications inserted by the manufacturer. No doubt They take up memory space but, at the same time, they contain utilities connected to each other. If you delete even one application, your phone may stop working properly and start rebooting.

So, before delete the apps present by default on the system, consider whether you really need to free up memory on your phone. Furthermore, as with the iPhone, the problem can also be due to some downloaded application containing malware. You can proceed by removing it and trying to use the phone, if it still doesn’t work properly, you will need to do the factory reset, that is, format Android.

Finally, remember that impacts, falls or contact with liquids they can damage your smartphone and internal components, so always try to adequately protect your device.

