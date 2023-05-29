the photo editing revolution with generative AI

DragGAN is a name that, in recent times, has been making a lot of noise in the field of photo editing. This new technology, based on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), promises a revolution in the way images are edited and retouched. Although it is still under development, DragGAN has already captured the attention of enthusiasts and professionals in the sector. It’s already resulting in unprecedented buzz on social media and beyond.

What is Generative Artificial Intelligence?

Generative AI has found applications in several industries, including photo editing, video generation, and text and music creation. It is a rapidly evolving field, with continuous advances allowing generative models to become ever more sophisticated, capable of producing ever more convincing results. Generative artificial intelligence (Generative AI) focuses on creating models and algorithms to generate new data, such as images, text, sound and more, autonomously. Unlike traditional artificial intelligence, which relies primarily on the analysis and interpretation of existing data, generative AI aims to generate new data that appears to have been created by humans or to come from a certain context.

A common method used in generative AI is that of generative adversarial networks (GANs). GANs are made up of two main components: the generator and the discriminator. The generator creates new data, while the discriminator tries to distinguish between the generated and the real data. These two components “challenge” each other. The generator trying to fool the discriminator by producing ever more realistic data, while the discriminator tries to improve its ability to recognize the generated data.

How does DragGAN work?

The creators of DragGAN, a team made up of researchers from MIT and mixed reality experts from Google, have made clear the philosophy behind this innovative editing solution. The fundamental concept of DragGAN is the use of the simplicity of a gesture familiar to all: dragging. The goal is to obtain realistic and believable results through a very intuitive interface. Great experience using software like Photoshop is not required. In fact, it is sufficient to indicate a reference point (red) and a target point (blue) to be dragged with the cursor. DragGAN will take care of everything else, like magic.

The power of DragGAN: transform images with ease

A video shared on Twitter has already made the rounds on the web, showcasing the impressive capabilities of this model. DragGAN is capable of making changes to photographs of animals, people, landscapes, vehicles and objects in surprising ways. Starting from an original image, with DragGAN it is possible to open a person’s closed eyes, completely change the pose of an animal, lengthen a skirt, change the size of a car and much more. The results obtained maintain a realistic appearance, without requiring manual additions to the image.

The future of photo editing

The excitement generated by DragGAN is palpable. After the announcement of its development, it has been stormed by users, signaling the interest it is generating in the world of photo editing and image editing in general. DragGAN represents a major step forward in the use of Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) for image manipulation.

DragGAN is an innovative tool compared to others like Midjourney o StableDiffusion. Unlike the latter, DragGAN does not generate images from scratch, but modifies them. However, its editing capability is outstanding, and the resulting images are indistinguishable from the original. While still in development, DragGAN has already proven its potential in the world of photo editing. While we wait for its official launch, we already know that DragGAN represents a significant step towards a future where image editing can be made even easier, opening up new creative possibilities.

Imagine a world where editing an image can be done by simply giving a voice command, without the need for expert knowledge or complex tools. DragGAN represents the first piece of this puzzle, taking image editing to a new level of simplicity and accessibility.