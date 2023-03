“We are proud to have achieved the No. 1 position on the DXOMARK ranking for the camera and display of the new HONOR Magic5 Pro, a concrete testament to the strength and capabilities of our R&D team,” said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Devices. Co, Ltd. “This achievement is just the beginning for us, and we look forward to further exciting leaps in the brand’s smartphone camera and display.”

This year, HONOR received a total of 42 media awards at MWC, with the debut HONOR Magic5 Pro winning 18 awards in different categories. Android Authority stated that “HONOR Magic5 Pro rivals the best in the business and does it in style.”

Trusted Reviews also commented on that “HONOR Magic5 Pro is a flagship Android smartphone, absolutely packed with top-notch technology”.

Tom’s Guide, a tech media outlet with an excellent reputation for product reviews, named the HONOR Magic5 Pro best phone, stating that “The Honor Magic5 Pro is, by far, the best phone to come out of MWC 2023.”

Beyond HONOR Magic5 Pro, anche HONOR Magic VsHONOR’s latest foldable phone to debut in the global market, has received great attention.

XDA Developers stated that “It’s hands down one of our favorite foldable phones on the market.” MakeUseOf, one of the largest online technology publications, said in its review that “With a phone that looks and feels like a luxury device, the Magic Vs offers a true breakthrough in foldable smartphones.”

About DXOMARK Camera Tests

With a score DXOMARK Camera di 152, HONOR Magic5 Pro is the new leader of the classification. Specifically, in tests, the Magic5 Pro gave its best in the Friends & Family category thanks to the really high shutter speeds, a feature that allows you to photograph moving subjects, giving truly excellent details.

With superior image quality in all ranges, zoom performance was also outstanding, with improvements over the previous model.

The Magic5 Pro also performed very well with video and is currently the best Android device for recording motion pictures. Movies offered accurate exposure and low noise, but while stabilization was generally effective, frame shifting is noticeable when panning or moving the camera.