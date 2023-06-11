the physical Deluxe Edition will be available from 19…

Fireshine Games, in collaboration with NEOWIZ, is pleased to announce the physical Deluxe Edition of the highly anticipated souls-like Lies of Pavailable from September 19, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One systems.

Lies of P – this is what the Deluxe Edition of the game will look like

Available for pre-order today, the Lies of P Deluxe Edition includes a physical copy of the game presented in an exclusive tome-inspired collector’s box, a limited edition SteelBook, a hardcover artbook and digital bonus items, including the original soundtrack, “The Great Venigni’s Set” costume and a unique mask to wear at the festival.

A standard physical edition will also be available on September 19. Fans who pre-order the standard physical edition or physical deluxe edition will also receive the “Mischievous Puppet’s Set”with a bonus in-game costume.

Available for downloadan exciting new one demo offers players early access to the first two chapters of Lies of P, which include challenging boss fights, the introduction of key characters and unique areas to explore. The demo offers several hours of gameplay and allows players to freely explore the main area of ​​the game, Hotel Krat. The demo offers an introductory look at Lies of Pbut it’s just a taste of the full game content that fans can expect at launch.

What makes the Lies of P game interesting?

A Dark Fairy Tale Revisited – The timeless tale of Pinocchio has been reimagined with dark and surprising graphics. You play as P, a puppet who must fight his way through the fallen city of Krat on his relentless journey to find Geppetto and finally become human.

Captivating Visual Imaginary – Inspired by the Belle Époque era in late 1800s/early 2000s Europe, the city of Krat is the epitome of a collapsed city lacking in prosperity, full of beauty and horror in equal measure.

Interactive missions and multiple endings – Take on interconnected procedural missions that unfold depending on the lies you tell and affect the ending of the story.

Precise Gameplay – Engage in a myriad of unique encounters using a precise and rewarding Souls-like melee combat system, and master P’s arsenal of weapons and abilities to overcome the toughest challenges.

Weapon Assembly System – Combine weapons in a multitude of ways to create something completely new. Research to find the best combinations and create something truly special.

“P-Organ” Skill System – Playing as a living puppet has its perks. Modify P’s body parts to gain new abilities and gain advantages in battle. Not all upgrades are for combat, but some may provide other unique and useful features to help P on his journey.

The plot of the game

Inspired by the famous story of Pinocchio, Lies of P it’s a Souls-like action game set in the dark, Belle Époque-inspired city of Krat. Once beautiful, Krat has turned into a living nightmare as deadly puppets run amok and a plague spreads across the land. Players will take on the role of P, a puppet who must fight his way through the city on his relentless journey to find Geppetto and finally become human.

Lies of P presents an elegant world full of tension, deep combat and character customization systems and a gripping story with interesting narrative choices where the more lies told, the more human P becomes.