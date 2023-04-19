the Pico G3 VR headset

Higher performance for Pico G3. Pico unveils its new VR headset designed for business needs and featuring faster speed and a Full HD display. Model VR 3DoF All-in-One guarantees even higher performance. It also comes with features designed to meet the growing needs of businesses. Then a vivid display, battery with higher capacity and a higher refresh rate. Pico G3 takes advantage of the new operating system Pico that ensures business continuity and allows you to live an increasingly realistic experience within the virtual world.

Speed ​​and Full HD display

Pico G3 is specifically designed for business. Satisfying the needs of a broad spectrum of customers from diverse industries, including education, healthcare, training and marketing. Built for 3DoF business applications, the G3 is one of the first headsets to adopt the XR2 chipset, which enables faster speeds and a smoother experience. 3Dof detection ensures easy, fast and scalable access to immersive content. Enabling the headset and technology to be used by multiple users at the same time, such as in a school setting or at an event.

Pico G3 VR headset – Designed for a simple and unique experience

Oliver Wöhler, Enterprise Lead per l’area EMEA

Our mission at Pico Business is to provide businesses with the tools they need to boost up your own business. Creating new opportunities and achieving their goals: all through a simple, fast and immediate experience. G3 offers businesses a significantly more powerful headset through a secure and reliable platform that offers world-class support. Businesses are now able to unleash their unlimited potential with a next-generation headset, available at an affordable price.

A whole new level of performance and safety

Pico G3 is powered by the processor Snapdragon XR2 from Qualcomm with 128GB of memory and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, allowing for faster speed and smoother experience. The viewer comes with the latest version of Pico OS, a more user-friendly interface to allow you to interact with the operating system more easily. The large capacity 5300 mAh battery, compatible with Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0, allows the headset to run applications for several hours without interruption. Thus ensuring maximum operational reliability in the various business scenarios.

Pico G3 VR headset, more speed and Full HD display

The Pico G3 has simplified account access by allowing users to quickly launch applications without the need to register one, thereby making headset deployment quicker and easier for the business. In addition, Pico G3 has an enterprise SDK that provides low-level APIs to control the headset and implement advanced features. The enterprise SDK supports software development with Unity, Unreal, OpenXR and WebXR.

Guaranteed security

The Pico G3 viewer is equipped with extremely reliable hardware and security features, thanks to the SoC with ARM Trustzone technology and advanced Kernel security. It is capable of providing support for a wide range of Android-based encryptions. As well as for the computer security of calculations and algorithms. Pico G3 offers stable online service due to enhanced infrastructure, security of data transmission and storage. As well as a wide range of enterprise software and platforms that fit into the entire headset security system. All updates, patches and incident responses are easily managed through clear policies, procedures and arrangements.

Bright display and balanced design

The Pico G3’s crisp, full HD resolution is achieved by a set of Fresnel lenses, which reduce the effects of distortion and dispersion and correct the “halo” caused by stray light. Common effect when using normal Fresnel lens in dark environment. Thanks to the G3 lenses, users can enjoy immersive visual and audio experiences without being disturbed by glare. The headset’s high-density display combines with 4K resolution to deliver unique depth, clarity and image smoothness. There IPD adjustment 3-position finally allows you to get a clearer image that reduces dizziness and eye strain.

More comfortable glasses

The device has been designed with a balanced shape: the HMD is placed on the front side and the battery container on the back. Pico G3 is designed to be light and comfortable and to allow the use of glasses without any additional pressure on the face. Making it even more inclusive for users who need prescription glasses to see. The face support pad is removable, so that all components of the headset can be cleaned and sanitized after use.

An ecosystem rich in resources

Through the Pico Business Suite, integrated in Pico G3, an advanced customization of the device is possible. Users have access to additional settings and configurations, including features such as customizing the home screen, enabling kiosk mode, and controlling and streaming content between multiple networked devices, increasing scalability for classrooms or corporate training.

Speed ​​and Full HD display: the Pico G3 headset designed for business

Through the Pico Business store, companies and businesses can then access a rich ecosystem of partners who provide content designed for business success. The dedicated app store allows developers, content creators and businesses to develop their own professional apps for users for free. Creating a simple and easy to access business environment without barriers. Pico G3 is also compatible with a wide range of MDM partners.

Global dimensions with local support service

Through its products and services, Pico addresses companies in Europe and around the world. With Pico G3 customers will have access to the brand’s customer support, and will be supported by local sales teams and prepared to offer assistance in the language of the country. A truly specialized commercial structure, built around on-site distribution centers for rapid delivery, meeting the customers’ business needs at every stage of the process.