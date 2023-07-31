Home » the pilot draws a course in the shape of a penis
The story that he had how quickly went viral the protagonist is a Lufthansa Airbus pilot who, evidently dissatisfied with the decision arrived from the control tower which hijacked a flight coming from Frankfurt and bound for Catania in Malta just as it was landing, drew a route in the shape of a penis.

The story has become public knowledge thanks to FlightRadar24, the online platform that allows you to track flights. Due to the strong wind, the control tower decided to divert the flight to Malta, but the pilot didn’t appreciate it and started drawing a phallic symbol in the skies which obviously was recorded by FlightRadar24. All this would have happened on July 28, 2023, and the protagonist was flight LH306, i.e. an Airbus A321 of the German airline. Needless to say, the image quickly made the rounds on the web and is the subject of memes on Facebook, Instagram and even Twitter.

The current summer season has been punctuated by expensive, very salty flights: i prices have reached up to 30 thousand Euros for exotic destinations. However, there was no shortage of inconvenience and there are many who complain about flight delays or cancellations. However, bad weather is also playing a role.

