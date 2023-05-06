The Pixel Watch 2 will be unveiled in October

In October, it has been a year since Google’s first own smartwatch, which in the eyes of many was a flop by offering old hardware together with a very small housing.

Now, however, information has been received that a sequel may be on the way. It is said that this watch will offer news in terms of performance, but I also sincerely hope that it will be available in a larger version than today’s Pixel Watch is. However, that remains to be seen!