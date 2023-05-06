Home » The Pixel Watch 2 will be unveiled in October
Technology

The Pixel Watch 2 will be unveiled in October

by admin
The Pixel Watch 2 will be unveiled in October

In October, it has been a year since Google’s first own smartwatch, which in the eyes of many was a flop by offering old hardware together with a very small housing.

Now, however, information has been received that a sequel may be on the way. It is said that this watch will offer news in terms of performance, but I also sincerely hope that it will be available in a larger version than today’s Pixel Watch is. However, that remains to be seen!

See also  🎮Acer's "Predator" brand's first blue switch and red switch optical gaming keyboard "Predator Aethon 700" is fully released! -funglr Games

You may also like

Equipped with Dimensity 8020 processor, Motorola Edge 40...

Sportuhr Huawei Watch Ultimate im Test

Switchbot 2: Extensive smart home solution with Matter...

Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets new update

Vehicles for the moon: More and more car...

The disappearing “31st” iOS 16.4.1: Strange bugs in...

films, series and programs to see on May...

Claimed Specs for Nothing Phone 2

A personalized support for the cybersecurity of SMEs

Scientists think they’ve finally figured out the Mayan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy