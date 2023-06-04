Home » The player changes the .22 rifle to the “Apex Heroes” assault rifle “R-301”, which can be fired with live ammunition | 4Gamers
“Apex Legends” (Apex Legends) has many shooting weapons from the world view of “Titanfall”. Although some weapons are too sci-fi to reproduce, some players still put in a lot of effort to bring their favorite guns to reality. Recently, overseas modding players have transformed the well-known rifle “R-301” in the game into reality.

YouTuber “Banished_Builds” has transformed some “Apex Heroes” weapons in the past, including the Sentinel sniper rifle and the pneumatic gun of the RE-45 pistol. Now this time he is transforming it in the form of buying a real gun to make it real. Firing Bullet “R-301”.

According to the video, Banished_Builds said that he likes R-301 very much, so he bought a .22 rifle at a low price of $150, and then used 3D printing technology to reproduce the appearance of R-301 in the game.

Because the goal is to transform it into a real gun, he also completely disassembled the rifle, combined and painted it with the printed model, and finally completed the realistic version of R-301, and actually conducted a test firing.

After all, it was modified from a .22 rifle. The real version of the R-301 cannot fire automatically, but at least it still looks good, and it also shows the enthusiasm of the mod community for the creation of the world view of “Apex Heroes”. Of course, this can only be done under the condition that overseas laws allow people to have the right to carry guns. People in other countries can only transform them into toy guns at best.

