Sony’s customized rewards program for PlayStation players, PlayStation Stars, was officially launched today (29th) in Asian regions including Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan.

Any PS player can participate in this program, not limited to Plus members. Interestingly, participating in this program is not on the PS console, but on the iOS/Android PS APP.

I took a look. At present, this plan is still quite bright. To put it bluntly, it is a PS custom task system. You can get reward points for completing tasks, and these reward points can be used to exchange for PSN points, specific games, and virtual collections. Taste.

IMG_6620 IMG_6624

The virtual collection is a display stand in this reward program. All players who join can get a virtual collection of a telescope first. This display stand has no more functions at present. At most, it is shared with other players. It can be used as an achievement system. .

For the part of the game, it’s best to switch to “Sekiro”, “Two Together”, “Hunt and Escape”, “HADES”, as well as the recent topic of “Attack on the Lamb” and other works, which seem to be quite good, but how long will it take? It’s hard to say if it’s just replaced.

At present, the official has given two tasks, one is to buy one of the designated recent new works on PSN, and give 50 points. The other is to fight and win one of the three designated fighting games to get a virtual collectible of Dole Cat with no points.

IMG_6622 IMG_6621

And “Sekiro” requires 15,000 points, and the lowest of the four games above are “HADES” and “Legend of Attack on the Lambs”, which require 6,250 points. As for the PSN 150 NT point card, it will cost 3750 points.

IMG_6623 IMG_6625

There is still a long way to go to “Sekiro”, PS players, please work hard.

