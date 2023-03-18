Not long ago, nendo, a well-known Japanese creative unit that just designed the office space for Creatures, the founding company of Pokémon, incorporated the design vocabulary of “Pokémon Cards”, and recently released a set of toy suits specially created for Pokémon Trading Card Game “Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic “.

As a collectible card game that is extremely popular all over the world, Pokémon Trading Card Game has been loved by fans all over the world since its release in October 1996. The new version “Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic” will be released soon, and it is also the first global standard game kit of this series of games.

The kit comes with a deck (60 cards) of three different types (Grass, Fire, Water) with card shields to protect each card. Among them, the damage counter adopts a conical design, which can be stacked multiple times, and the numbers are arranged vertically, which is convenient for calculation. The three damage values ​​(10, 50, and 100) make the cone taller as the value increases for visual identification. All items are stored in a tool box with a space for a coin toss in the center of the tool box.

At the same time, the box can also be used as a game board when opened. In addition, considering the slippage of the cards, the surface of the shell has a fabric finish, and the edges are carefully mitered without stitching to prevent the cards from getting stuck during the game. As for the hinges are also made of fabric so that they do not expose themselves when using the case, and there is also the presence of built-in magnets to avoid noise when playing.

Under the joint leadership of nendo, Creatures Inc. and Pokémon Co., Ltd., the theme of this set is defined as “a Pokémon trading card game that can be played for a long time”, and even includes the same card face as the version released in 1996 cards. It is reported that “Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic” will be sold by appointment at designated cooperative stores, please pay attention.

Photos: nendo

Art design: Becky