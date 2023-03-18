Home Technology The Pokémon card game suit designed by Japanese creative unit nendo, just the appearance makes people fall in love at first sight- A Day Magazine
Technology

The Pokémon card game suit designed by Japanese creative unit nendo, just the appearance makes people fall in love at first sight- A Day Magazine

by admin
The Pokémon card game suit designed by Japanese creative unit nendo, just the appearance makes people fall in love at first sight- A Day Magazine

Not long ago, nendo, a well-known Japanese creative unit that just designed the office space for Creatures, the founding company of Pokémon, incorporated the design vocabulary of “Pokémon Cards”, and recently released a set of toy suits specially created for Pokémon Trading Card Game “Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic “.

As a collectible card game that is extremely popular all over the world, Pokémon Trading Card Game has been loved by fans all over the world since its release in October 1996. The new version “Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic” will be released soon, and it is also the first global standard game kit of this series of games.

The kit comes with a deck (60 cards) of three different types (Grass, Fire, Water) with card shields to protect each card. Among them, the damage counter adopts a conical design, which can be stacked multiple times, and the numbers are arranged vertically, which is convenient for calculation. The three damage values ​​(10, 50, and 100) make the cone taller as the value increases for visual identification. All items are stored in a tool box with a space for a coin toss in the center of the tool box.

At the same time, the box can also be used as a game board when opened. In addition, considering the slippage of the cards, the surface of the shell has a fabric finish, and the edges are carefully mitered without stitching to prevent the cards from getting stuck during the game. As for the hinges are also made of fabric so that they do not expose themselves when using the case, and there is also the presence of built-in magnets to avoid noise when playing.

See also  Xbox Elite Series 2 New White Core Edition Available For Pre-Orders In The U.S.

Under the joint leadership of nendo, Creatures Inc. and Pokémon Co., Ltd., the theme of this set is defined as “a Pokémon trading card game that can be played for a long time”, and even includes the same card face as the version released in 1996 cards. It is reported that “Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic” will be sold by appointment at designated cooperative stores, please pay attention.

Photos: nendo

Art design: Becky

You may also like

[Field material]The best price to buy RTX 40...

IA Generative, 5 questions (plus one) to Hiroshi...

Amazfit GTR Mini releases thin and light body...

Power generation on demand: How geothermal plants could...

Even an email pollutes: let’s try to reduce...

Industry 4.0 is back 360 Summit between sustainability...

IA Generative, 5 questions (plus one) to Hiroshi...

“Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins” has finally...

Samsung unprecedented investment for ichip in Korea …

Launched in Hong Kong for the first time!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy