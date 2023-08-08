The Pokémon Company Releases First DLC ‘Zero’s Secret Treasure’ for ‘Pokémon Crimson/Purple’ in Pokémon Presents Event

The Pokémon Company Releases First DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” for Pokémon Crimson/Purple

In a highly anticipated “Pokémon Presents” event, The Pokémon Company unveiled the first downloadable content (DLC) titled “Zero’s Secret Treasure” for the popular game “Pokémon Crimson/Purple.” The DLC consists of two chapters, namely “Bi no Mask” and “Blue Disc,” which promise exciting new adventures for players.

The first chapter, “Bi no Mask,” allows players to explore Kitakami Township and engage in thrilling activities such as orienteering and the “ghost fighting festival.” Additionally, players can venture into the permanent forest accompanied by new partners to capture a glimpse of a mythical Pokémon Dream, which can be snapped in a picture. Legends have it that the legendary Pokémon Ogre and Talebags will also make their awaited appearance.

The second chapter, “Blue Disc,” comprises exciting challenges, including a battle against the four prestigious heavenly kings of Blueberry Academy and action-packed Pokémon battles at the “Union Club.”

“Blue Mask” is slated for an official release on September 13th. However, fans will have to wait until winter for the launch of “Blue Disc.” Pokémon enthusiasts can’t contain their excitement as they eagerly await these new chapters.

In addition to the DLC announcement, The Pokémon Company also introduced the Mewtwo Challenge for Vermilion. Players are encouraged to seize the opportunity before 11 pm on September 18th by visiting the “Mystery Gift” page in the game and entering the code “GETY0URMEW” to receive their dream Mewtwo. To add to the excitement, starting from August 9th until September 18th, players can take part in the special Taijing group battle known as “Preparing for the Strongest Mewtwo.” Finally, on September 1st, “The Strongest Mewtwo” will officially debut, and players who emerge victorious in the battle will have the honor of making it their loyal partner.

With the release of the first DLC and the exciting Mewtwo Challenge, The Pokémon Company has once again proven its commitment to delivering thrilling new content to its dedicated fan base. Gamers around the world are eagerly awaiting the release of “Zero’s Secret Treasure” and the chance to embark on new Pokémon adventures.

