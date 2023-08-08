The Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 Join Nintendo Switch Online Game Library

Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 to Join Nintendo Switch Online Library

In an exciting announcement made during Pokémon Presents, The Pokémon Company has just unveiled that two classic games, Pokémon Trading Card Game from 1998 and Pokémon Stadium 2 from 2000, will be joining the ever-expanding game library of Nintendo Switch Online.

For Pokémon enthusiasts, this news comes as a delightful surprise, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The inclusion of these beloved titles will surely ignite the passion and excitement of fans, both old and new.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game will be accessible through the Game Boy library, and players can immerse themselves in epic card battles with just the base subscription. However, fans craving more intense action and the thrill of Pokémon Stadium 2 will require the Switch Online + Expansion Pack load-in, as this game is part of the Nintendo 64 library, available through an upgrade subscription.

The addition of these Pokémon classics is undoubtedly a significant milestone for the Nintendo Switch Online service. It not only enhances the value proposition for subscribers but also showcases the company’s commitment to providing a wide range of gaming experiences from different eras.

Players eagerly anticipating the chance to dive into the nostalgia will not have to wait long. Both the Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 will be available to play later today, as they are officially added to the Nintendo Switch Online game library on August 8, 2023.

So, whether you are a trainer who loves the thrill of card battles or someone seeking the excitement of Pokémon Stadium 2’s 3D battles, make sure you have the appropriate subscription ready to embark on these unforgettable adventures.

Get your Pokémon decks ready and gear up for the ultimate Pokémon gaming experience on Nintendo Switch Online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

