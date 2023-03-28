To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the brand, Polk Audio launched the anniversary celebration version speaker R200AE at the end of last year, limited to 1,000 pairs worldwide, and sold out quickly! According to the news, R200AE will land in Japan again in April this year, and the region is limited to 100 sets! It is great news for audio players in Japan and surrounding areas! The biggest highlight of R200AE’s appearance is that each pair of speakers has Matthew Polk’s laser-etched signature and individual number on the back panel, and there is a certificate of authenticity for verification! The appearance of this speaker is cherry wood, equipped with an upgraded crossover, 24K gold-plated binding posts and a ring-shaped radiating tweeter, which can make the high frequency spread more widely! Other specifications include spine-type bass, thin and high-rigidity cone, and X-Port anti-vibration tuning filter. If you missed the R200AE player at the end of last year, now you might as well plan how to find a friend to buy it on the same day!

