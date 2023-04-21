Home » The Pope loses his verification tick on Twitter
Since 2012, the popes have been sending out short messages to the world via Twitter. The account no longer has a verification tick, as announced by Twitter. Other celebrities are affected as well.

Pope Francis’ Twitter account has lost the free verification tick. As announced, the Kurnachrichtendienst on Thursday removed the verification ticks that used to be given free of charge to celebrities and relevant people. Now only paying subscription customers of the short message service have the same-looking icon in their profiles – but without real verification of identity.

Among the celebrities whose accounts were without the white tick on a blue background on Thursday were soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, actress Halle Berry and numerous musicians such as Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Shakira and Justin Timberlake.

The Pope has since the era of Benedict XVI. a Twitter profile. The first short papal message, opened on December 12, 2012, read: “Dear friends! I am happy to connect with you via Twitter. Thank you for the nice replies. I bless you from the bottom of my heart”. Pope Francis took over the account from his predecessor when he was elected in March 2013. The Pope now tweets in nine languages, including Latin.

