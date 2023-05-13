The Porsche 911 GT3 is not easy to mess with, nor is the more powerful BMW M4 CSL

In addition to the book data ratio, the most direct way for performance cars is face-to-face confrontation. A few days ago, foreign media planned a Porsche 911 GT3 and BMW M4 CSL acceleration competition. From the book data, the M4 CSL has an advantage, but this is only limited to numbers. In fact, the 911 GT3 completely ignored the existence of the opponent.

Performance cars will use power data to show their own strength, but the favorite and most direct way for car fans is face-to-face confrontation. Therefore, the foreign media planned a Porsche 911 GT3 and BMW M4 CSL acceleration competition. Although the two cars have different attributes, their power The data are on a similar level. First of all, in terms of specifications, the 911 GT3 is equipped with a 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine with a maximum power output of 510hp/47.9kgm, while the M4 CSL is equipped with a 3.0-liter turbo engine with a stronger power of 550hp/66.3kgm. Carbon fiber, racing seats, forged wheels, etc. reduce the weight of the car by 100 kg, but unfortunately it is still nearly 200 kg heavier than the 911 GT3.

Also due to the heavier weight of the M4 CSL, the advantage of stronger power was offset. The 911 GT3 also easily won the first two rounds by virtue of its light weight.

Although the M4 CSL has a power advantage, it weighs nearly 200 kilograms more than the 911 GT3.

Video source AutoTrader