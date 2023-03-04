Netflix is ​​one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world, with over 200 million subscribers. However, many of these subscribers share their account with other people who are not part of their household, thereby violating company rules. This practice would thus lose millions of dollars a month in potential revenue and put users’ privacy and security at risk.

According to Netflix policy, an account is for people who live together in a single household. Users can create different viewing profiles within the same account, but cannot share it with people living in other homes. The company has announced that it is looking into ways to limit password sharing and verify devices that access the service.

As of Wednesday, Netflix has allowed standard and premium members in Canada, Spain, New Zealand and Portugal to set up an additional account for up to two people they don’t live with, provided they pay an extra fee. This move was seen as an attempt by Netflix to get people to pay for their own account, instead of using someone else’s.

However, some Portuguese lawmakers criticized Netflix’s decision, arguing that controlling account sharing by IP address is a clear violation of privacy. They also said that Netflix does not have the right to limit the use of the service to just one household, as this could harm consumers who travel or move between different locations.

The issue of Netflix account sharing is complex and has legal, economic and ethical implications. On the one hand, it has the right to protect its business model and to offer a quality service to its subscribers. On the other hand, users have the right to enjoy the content they pay for and to safeguard their privacy and security. A balance must be found between these two interests, taking into account the needs and preferences of different markets and different user groups.